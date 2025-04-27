Culpepper Leads Kernels Past Wisconsin

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - Kaelen Culpepper homered and drove in five runs for the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Sunday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Stadium. His performance led the Kernels to an 8-1 lead over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in the final game of the six-game series.

Danny DeAndrade gave the Kernels (12-8) the lead with a one-out, solo homer in the bottom of the second inning. That was the only run allowed by Wisconsin starting pitcher Manuel Rodriguez.

Wisconsin (8-13) tied the game in the fifth inning. Hebert P é rez drew a lead-off walk and stole second. Jheremy Vargas blooped a one-out single to center to put runners at the corners. Daniel Guilarte got P é rez home with a sacrifice fly to center.

Cedar Rapids started the bottom of the fifth with a walk from reliever Dikember Sanchez. It looked like it wouldn't be a problem as Sanchez got Jamie Ferrer to ground into a 6-4-3 double play. Kevin Maitan was next, and he hit a rocket up the middle. Shortstop Jadher Areinamo made a dive for the ball and had it in his glove but couldn't hold on for what would have been a spectacular play. Sanchez would walk the Kyle Hess, the number nine batter in the Kernels order, to set the stage for Culpepper.

The #1 pick of the Minnesota Twins in the 2024 draft hit a long home run, his first of the season, to left to give the Kernels a 4-1 lead.

The Kernels added an insurance run in the seventh inning as they loaded the bases with one out against Zach Peek. Kyle DeBarge hit a grounder off Peek's leg. Peek tracked down the ball and got the out at first for the second out as the run scored for Cedar Rapids.

A three-run eighth inning by Cedar Rapids put the game away for them. Jes ú s Broca, Wisconsin's fourth pitcher of the game, gave up a single and a walk to the first two batters he faced. A double steal put both runners in scoring position. Khadim Diaw drove in the first run of the inning with a sacrifice fly. Broca gave up a single and a walk to the next two batters before getting a strikeout on his 34th pitch of the inning.

Aaron Rund was tasked with trying to get the final out of the inning in relief of Broca. However, Culpepper lined a single to right to plate two more runs for the Kernels.

Blake Burke went 2-for-4 for half of Wisconsin's hits in the game. Wisconsin pitchers walked seven.

The Rattlers missed on the chance to win their first series of the season. They had won three in a row after dropping the first two games of the six-game set with Cedar Rapids. Wisconsin had to settle for their second series split of the year.

The Timber Rattlers are off on Monday. They return to action on Tuesday at Neuroscience Group Field with game one of a six-game series against the West Michigan Whitecaps. Ryan Birchard (0-2, 3.55) is the scheduled starting pitcher for Wisconsin. The Whitecaps have named Max Alba (0-1, 4.85) as their probable starter. Game time is 6:40pm.

Tuesday is the start of Nurses & Teacher Appreciation Week at the ballpark. Bleacher and grass seat tickets are available for $1 by showing a nurse's badge or teacher ID at the box office for games from Tuesday through Friday. Nurses Appreciation Week is presented by ThedaCare.

The first game of the homestand is also a Bang for Your Buck Night and College Night. Bang for Your Buck is presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance and 101.1 WIXX with Nathan's Famous hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi Products for $2. Those of legal drinking age may purchase 16-ounce domestic beers for $2. College Night means $2 tickets for Reserved Bleachers or Grass Seats for students with a College ID at the ticket window or at this link for people with an .edu domain for their email address. For the full slate of promotions during the homestand against West Michigan,

click here for the Homestand Highlights release.

If you can't make it to the ballpark for the game on Tuesday, there are several ways to follow the action. The game will be televised on tv-32 starting at 6:30pm. The radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 6:20pm. The game is also available MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live.

R H E

WIS 000 010 000 - 1 4 1

CR 010 030 13x - 8 9 0

HOME RUNS:

CR:

Danny DeAndrade (1st, 0 on in 2nd inning off Manuel Rodriguez, 1 out)

Kaelen Culpepper (1st, 2 on in 5th inning off Dikember Sanchez, 2 out)

WP: Jeremy Lee (1-1)

LP: Dikember Sanchez (0-2)

TIME: 2:35

ATTN: 1,165

