Woodruff and Wisconsin Pick Up Win Over Whitecaps

April 30, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Brandon Woodruff of the Milwaukee Brewers allowed an unearned run on three hits and a walk with three strikeouts over 5-2/3 innings in his rehabilitation start for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Wednesday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field. The Rattlers scored four runs in the second inning, and it was enough to defeat the West Michigan Whitecaps 4-2.

Beau Brieske, a Detroit Tigers reliever on a rehab assignment, made the start for the Whitecaps and set down the Rattlers in order in the first. Wisconsin (9-14) took control in the second inning against Andrew Sears.

Eduardo Garcia started the inning with a walk. With one out, Matt Wood beat out an infield single, and Tayden Hall drew a walk to load the bases. Yhoswar Garcia singled to left for score Garcia and an error on the play allowed Wood to score.

Hedbert Pérez stepped in with two outs and tripled to double Wisconsin's lead to 4-0.

West Michigan (15-8) scuffled against Woodruff. He allowed three singles and struck out three over five innings. Woodruff would leave the game with two outs in the sixth after walking Josue Briceño. Wednesday was the longest rehab appearance of the four Woodruff has made this season between Wisconsin and the Nashville Sounds. He made 74 pitches, tossed 49 strikes, and was in line for the win if the bullpen could hang on to the lead.

The Whitecaps would score in the sixth after Woodruff left the game. Jeferson Figueroa entered the game for Woodruff and walked the first batter he faced. Brett Callahan was next, and he sent a grounder to right. Second baseman Daniel Guilarte ranged into the outfield and fielded the ball cleanly. However, his throw to first was wild to allow Briceño to score.

The next batter reached on a dropped third strike to load the bases with two outs. Figueroa was able to escape the inning on a force play at second for the final out with the three-run lead intact. He would also work a scoreless seventh inning.

Patricio Aquino, the third pitcher of the game for Wisconsin, entered for Figueroa to start the eighth. Briceño greeted Aquino with a double off the wall in left field. There were two outs and Briceño was still at second with Aquino walked Izaac Pacheco. Andrew Jenkins followed with a single to left to score Briceño and cut Wisconsin's lead to one run.

In the ninth, Aquino gave up a lead-off single to Jack Penny to bring the top of the Whitecaps order to the plate. Aquino worked through the spot with a flyout to left by Max Clark, a called third strike on a 3-2 pitch to Seth Stephenson, and a grounder back to the mound by Briceño. Aquino earned his first save of the season with the scoreless ninth to preserve the win.

Pérez led the Wisconsin offense with three hits, including a double and the two-run triple.

Game three of the series is Thursday night at Neuroscience Group Field. Chandler Welch (0-1, 5.89) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. The Whitecaps have named Carlos Marcano (0-1, 4.80) as their starter. Game time is 6:40pm CDT.

R H E

WMI 000 001 010 - 2 7 1

WIS 040 000 00x - 4 6 1

WP: Brandon Woodruff (1-1)

LP: Andrew Sears (0-1)

SAVE: Patricio Aquino (1)

TIME: 2:29

ATTN: 2,611

