Robinson Schools Captains in 5-2 Lugnuts Win

April 30, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

LANSING, Mich. - In the first Grand Slam School Day of the season, Kyle Robinson twirled six hitless innings while Clark Elliott homered and drilled a two-run single to help the Lansing Lugnuts (14-9) beat the Lake County Captains (13-10), 5-2, in a Wednesday matinee at Jackson® Field™.

In the series opener, the Captains' prolific offense had scored 13 runs - including six apiece in the final two innings. But the A's 11th-rounder in 2024 from Texas Tech silenced them in his second consecutive quality start, striking out four while allowing three base runners, all on walks.

On the other side, Elliott helped the Lugnuts' offense jump on Lake County starter Jackson Humphries, crushing his first home run of the season for a 1-0 lead in the second inning, and following up with a two-run single for a 3-0 lead in the third.

Josh Kuroda-Grauer added an RBI single in a two-run fourth, putting the Nuts up 5-0 and turning all attention to the pitching.

Jose Devers broke up the Nuts' no-hit bid one out into the seventh with a single to center off Corey Avant. Two batters later, a Johnny Tincher sacrifice fly ended the shutout.

Hunter Breault fired a perfect eighth before Mark Adamiak allowed a run on two hits in the ninth, closing out a four-hit victory.

Elliott, Kuroda-Grauer and Darlyn Montero each finished the game 2-for-4, and Jonny Butler went 1-for-2 with a single and a pair of walks.

Fresh off a 13-K gem in his last outing, Lansing lefty Gage Jump starts the third game of the series, a Coors Light Thirsty Thursday at 6:05 p.m. featuring $3 drink specials and $5 seltzers. Tickets are available at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.

