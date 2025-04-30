Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (6:35 PM at Fort Wayne)

April 30, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, April 30, 2025 l Game #23

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 6:35 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (8-14) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (11-11)

RH Jose Montero (2-0, 1.29) vs. RH Clark Candiotti (0-1, 7.36)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the second game of a six-game series. Season Series: Fort Wayne 4, Dayton 3 (at Fort Wayne: TinCaps 1, Dragons 0).

Last Game: Tuesday: Fort Wayne 12, Dayton 6. The TinCaps battled back from a 4-0 deficit after one-half inning and scored four runs in the sixth to overcome a 6-5 deficit and win the series opener. Brendan Durfee was 4 for 4 with three doubles. The Dragons collected six hits in the top of the first inning, a season high for most hits in any inning, and they scored four in the frame, matching their season high for most runs in the first inning. The Dragons also had a season-high 10 hits in the game, but they had only one hit after the third inning. Dayton went 5 for 10 with runners in scoring position. Ricky Cabrera had three hits and an RBI. John Michael Faile had two hits and three RBI. Victor Acosta had two hits and two RBI.

John Michael Faile has hit safely in 11 straight games, going 16 for 44 (.364) with three home runs, three doubles, and 9 RBI. This is the longest hitting streak of the year for a Dayton player to date.

Carlos Jorge over his last seven games is batting .357, going 10 for 28 with one double, one triple, and three walks.

Johnny Ascanio over his last six games is 7 for 18 (.389) with a home run and four RBI.

Dayton starting pitcher Luke Hayden has allowed just one run in 14.1 innings, a 0.63 ERA.

Dayton reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just one earned run in 13.1 innings, an ERA of 0.68. Opponents are hitting .149 against him.

In the Dragons eight wins, they have allowed an average of 1.4 runs per game (11 runs). In the 14 losses, they have allowed 7.6 runs per game (106 runs).

The Dragons are 6-6 at home; 2-8 on the road.

Recent Transactions: Infielder Trey Faltine was transferred to Daytona prior to Tuesday's game. Outfielder Anthony Stephan is expected to be activated from the injured list for tonight's game.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Thursday, May 1 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Luke Hayden (1-0, 0.63) at Fort Wayne RH Jose Reyes (0-2, 3.65)

Friday, May 2 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Brian Edgington (0-1, 4.40) at Fort Wayne RH Enmanuel Pinales (2-0, 1.45)

Saturday, May 3 (6:35 pm): Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (0-1, 1.59) at Fort Wayne RH Isaiah Lowe (0-2, 10.38)

Sunday, May 4 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (0-2, 7.47) at Fort Wayne RH Eric Yost (0-2, 2.20)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule

Midwest League Stories from April 30, 2025

