Sizzling Sky Carp Hold on for 6th Straight

April 30, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, Ill. - Another day, another win.

The Sky Carp bolted to their sixth straight victory Wednesday night, defeating the Peoria Chiefs 4-3.

After the Chiefs jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second inning, an RBI groundout by Fenwick Trimble evened the score in the third.

Peoria took a 2-1 lead In the fourth inning, but the game turned for good in the top of the fifth on the strength of a three-run double by Ryan Ignoffo to make it 4-2, Sky Carp.

Only a ninth-inning wild pitch would score against the Sky Carp bullpen. After Noble Meyer allowed a pair of runs in three innings, Gabe Bierman was outstanding again, lowering his ERA to 1.88 on the season with three scoreless frames that included six strikeouts.

Justin Storm pitched two scoreless as well, while Holt Jones earned his first save of the season by closing the game out.

The Cruisin' Carp were in full effect Wednesday night, as the club ended the game with seven more steals to increase their Midwest League lead in the category.

The Sky Carp and Chiefs will meet in game three of their series Thursday night at 6:35. Karson Milbrandt (0-1) will make the start for the Sky Carp.

The Carp will make their return to ABC Supply Stadium on Tuesday, May 6 when they take on the Cedar Rapids Kernels. Visit Skycarp.com for tickets.

