Loons Outlast Bandits to Even Series

April 30, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Midland, Michigan - The River Bandits erased a four-run deficit during the middle innings Wednesday, but ultimately fell to Great Lakes Loons 6-5 at Dow Diamond.

After Quad Cities scored in each of the game's first five innings on Tuesday, it was Great Lakes who took a 2-0 opening frame advantage in game two of the set, snapping starter Hunter Patteson's 12.2-scoreless innings streak on Logan Wagner's two-run homer.

A wild pitch from Loons' starter Patrick Copen allowed the Bandits to cut the Loons' lead in half during the second, but Great Lakes responded with a three-run third and jumped in front 5-1 with Joe Vetrano's two-run triple and Mairo Martinus's RBI infield single.

Quad Cities again responded in the fourth courtesy of Trevor Werner, who chased Copen after 3.2 innings and trimmed Great Lakes' lead to 5-3 with a two-out RBI-single.

Patteson then settled in and retired eight of the final 10 Loons batters he faced, but came up an out shy of his fourth-straight 6.0-inning start, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks with three strikeouts over 5.2.

The Bandits failed to record a hit after Copen's departure and were held without a baserunner until the seventh, when Livan Reinoso allowed a pair of walks. Thanks to a balk, a pair of Loons errors, and a passed ball, the free passes were all Quad Cities needed to tie the game 5-5 as both Trevor Werner and Omar Hernandez found their way home.

A.J. Causey, who helped Patteson complete the sixth, tossed a scoreless seventh, but after allowing a two-out triple to Kendall George with two outs in the eighth, surrendered his first earned run of the season when Martinus drove the go-ahead RBI-single into center field.

Carson Hobbs then closed out his first High-A save with a one-two-three top of the ninth.

Despite allowing a pair of unearned runs and being tagged with his second blown save of the year, Reinoso (1-0) earned the win out of the Loons' bullpen, while Causey (2-2) was saddled with his second loss, allowing one run over 2.1 innings as the only man used out of Quad Cities' bullpen.

The River Bandits return to Dow Diamond for game three of the six-game set tomorrow night and send Logan Martin (2-1, 1.77) to the mound opposite Great Lakes' Wyatt Crowell (0-1, 5.40). First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. ET.

