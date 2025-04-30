Lake County Captains Announce Winners of 'Going to Bat for Small Business Presented by PNC'

April 30, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

EASTLAKE, Ohio - The Lake County Captains, in collaboration with PNC Bank, announced the winners of the 2025 'Going to Bat for Small Business presented by PNC' initiative.

Now in its second year, this initiative is designed to bolster small businesses across Northeast Ohio. Going to Bat for Small Business presented by PNC shines a spotlight on local businesses that have made a meaningful impact in our community.

A panel of judges, consisting of local community leaders, was composed to select the winners based on the influence the business has on the community and the projected impact that the marketing will have within each organization. The Captains will use their ballpark and social media to elevate the selected businesses' brands and footprints in the community.

The winners of the 2025 initiative are as follows:

Digging Dogs Training Center, LLC, in Mentor, Ohio, is a locally respected dog training facility known for its positive, reward-based approach to teaching. The center provides a wide range of classes for dogs at all stages, from young puppies learning the basics to adult dogs working on advanced obedience, agility, or specialty skills like scent detection or therapy dog preparation. Digging Dogs Training Center offers a welcoming environment focused on fun, effective learning for both dogs and their humans.

Global Real Estate Advisors is a full-service commercial real estate firm located in Mentor, Ohio, offering a wide range of solutions for businesses and investors throughout Northeast Ohio. With a team of experienced professionals, the firm provides expertise in the sale, lease and development of industrial, office, retail and land properties. With a strong local presence and deep market knowledge, Global Real Estate Advisors is recognized as a trusted partner for commercial real estate solutions in the Greater Cleveland area.

Proactive Behavior Services is a behavioral health provider located in Chesterland, Ohio, focused on supporting individuals with developmental and behavioral needs. Their services are grounded in the principles of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) and are tailored to meet the unique goals of each client across various environments, including at home, in the clinic, in schools and in the community. Serving Chesterland and surrounding counties across Northeast Ohio, Proactive Behavior Services is known for its personalized approach and commitment to helping clients lead more empowered, fulfilling lives.

Each winner will receive a specialized Captains' marketing package, including ballpark signage, PA Announcements, one concourse table at a game and recognition on the Captains' website.

"For a second year, we were thrilled with the participation we saw and the amazing applicants we received across our region," said Jen Yorko, Lake County Captains general manager. "The winning community organizations represented this year are well deserving of the small business partnership and we are eager to work with organizations to highlight them all season long."

The winning businesses will enjoy a luxury suite for company events, two rookie season ticket packages and a specialized small business marketing package designed to elevate their brand visibility and engagement within the community.

"Thriving small businesses are the cornerstone of a vibrant local economy," said Pat Pastore, PNC regional president for Cleveland. "The second year of our 'Going to Bat for Small Business presented by PNC' initiative received an impressive group of applicants. We thank all the local entrepreneurs who submitted applications and salute the small businesses getting well deserved recognition in 2025."

Winners will be honored during an on-field ceremony held prior to the Lake County Captains game Friday, May 9. Join us to celebrate these businesses and all that they do for their communities.

