Lake County Captains to Host 2025 David Njoku Celebrity Softball Game, Presented by DTLR & Powered by Clear Vision

April 29, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

EASTLAKE, Ohio - The Lake County Captains announced today the highly anticipated return of the David Njoku Celebrity Softball Game, presented by DTLR & powered by Clear Vision. The event will take place on Thursday, June 19 at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake, the home of the Lake County Captains, the High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians.

Gates will open at 4:30 p.m., with a pregame Home Run Derby set to start at 6 p.m. followed by the Celebrity Softball Game set to begin at 7 p.m.

Exclusive pre-sale tickets for Captains Season Ticket holders will be available for purchase at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 29 at milb.com/lake-county, while tickets for the general public will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 30.

Last year's event, also hosted by Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl tight end David Njoku, once again proved to be a successful day. 10-time Pro Bowl and four-time All-Pro Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce won the pregame Home Run Derby, which paved the way for an entertaining 2024 Celebrity Softball Game. Njoku, along with Browns teammates Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward, former Browns teammates Kareem Hunt and Amari Cooper, and many others put together a fun and remarkable event.

The Celebrity Softball Game at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake has previously been hosted by Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II, former Browns Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry, and former Browns Pro Bowl and All-Pro cornerback Joe Haden. The annual event has featured many popular athletes in previous years, including former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic, six-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell, and former Ohio State wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr.

More details regarding participating celebrities will be shared at a later date. For more information about the event, visit davidnjokusoftball.com.

