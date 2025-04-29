Captains Rout Locos Late, 13-5

LANSING, Mich. - The Lake County Captains (13-9) broke open a tight game with six-run rallies in the eighth and ninth innings, romping to a 13-5 win over the Lansing Locos (13-9) on Tuesday evening at Jackson® Field™.

Lansing starter Yunior Tur had tossed 5 1/3 strong innings, allowing only a second-inning Christian Knapczyk RBI double, answered by Lansing on a Jared Dickey sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Jake Garland blanked the Captains for the final two outs in the sixth inning and worked out of a jam in the seventh - but could not escape the eighth.

The first six batters of the eighth inning hit safely, including a two-run double from Jose Devers and a two-run triple from Knapczyk. Kyle Dernedde tacked on a sacrifice fly for a 7-1 lead before Yehizon Sanchez relieved Garland and ended the inning with a double-play ball from 19-year-old top prospect Jaison Chouro.

A T.J. Schofield-Sam RBI fielder's choice and Sahid Valenzuela RBI single brought the Locos back within 7-3 in the home half of the eighth.

But in the top of the ninth, a Jacob Cozart RBI double, Dernedde RBI walk, Advincula three-run triple and Chourio RBI single put the game out of reach, with all six runs charged to Sanchez.

A Schofield-Sam two-run single in the bottom of the ninth closed out the scoring.

Lansing drew 11 walks in defeat, including three by Tommy White, who also doubled to extend his hitting streak to 11 games.

The second game of the six-game series is Lansing's first Grand Slam School Day of the year, an 11:05 a.m. Dog Days of Summer start between right-hander Kyle Robinson and Captains lefty Jackson Humphries. Tickets are available at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.

