Quad Cities Soars Past Loons in Series-Opener

April 29, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Midland, Michigan - Quad Cities scored in all but two innings on Tuesday, as they kicked off a two-week road trip with a 12-5 win over the Great Lakes Loons at Dow Diamond.

For the fourth time in five games, Callan Moss drove in Quad Cities' first run of the contest and plated Erick Torres with a two-out RBI double in the first, before Torres did some RBI work of his own in the second and drove in a pair with a single for a 3-0 Bandits' lead after two.

Loons' starter Eriq Swan returned for the third inning, but it would wind up his last, as Quad Cities tagged him for four more runs thanks to a Great Lakes error and RBI-doubles off the bats of Carson Roccaforte and Bryan Gonzalez.

Roccaforte struck for his third RBI of the night with a run-scoring ground ball in the fourth off Joel Ibarra, before Torres picked up his third hit and his third RBI with a double off Roque Gutierrez to extend the Bandits' lead to 9-0.

After facing just one over the minimum through his first four innings, the Loons finally broke into the run column against Drew Beam in the fifth when Kole Myers brought in a run on a fielder's choice and Wilman Diaz used a sacrifice-fly to plate an unearned run, but the right-hander would quickly end the rally with a strikeout of Kendall George for his career-high matching sixth of the ballgame.

Gutierrez and Bandits' reliever Mauricio Veliz would keep the opposition from scoring in the sixth and seventh innings, but Moss reignited the bats in the eighth, driving a two-run homer over the right-field fence for his second of the year and an 11-2 Quad Cities lead.

Great Lakes would respond with Josue De Paula's three-run homer off Zachary Cawyer in the bottom half, but a sacrifice-fly from Canyon Brown in the top of the ninth and a scoreless inning from Tyler Davis in the home half would lock down the Bandits 12-5 win.

Beam (2-1) completed 5.0 innings and allowed just two runs (one earned) and four baserunners in the win, while Swam (0-2) was saddled with the loss after surrendering seven runs (six earned) over a 3.0-inning start.

Quad Cities returns to Dow Diamond for game two of the series on Wednesday and sends reigning Midwest League Pitcher of the Week Hunter Patteson (2-0, 0.39) to the mound opposite Great Lakes' Patrick Copen (1-1, 2.25). First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.