Soto Transferred to 7-Day IL

April 29, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Charlee Soto has been placed on the 7-day IL with a right triceps strain. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 28 active players, with ten on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids opens up a six-game series at home tonight against South Bend at 6:35.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.