Soto Transferred to 7-Day IL
April 29, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Charlee Soto has been placed on the 7-day IL with a right triceps strain. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 28 active players, with ten on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids opens up a six-game series at home tonight against South Bend at 6:35.
Soto Transferred to 7-Day IL
