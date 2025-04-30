River Bandits Announce Inaugural Steve Batterson Memorial Scholarship Recipient

Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits and the University of Iowa's independent newspaper, The Daily Iowan, today announced Brad Schultz as the recipient of the 2025 Steve Batterson Memorial Scholarship in commemoration of the late 38-year Quad-City Times sports reporter. The scholarship and its inaugural recipient were unveiled jointly by River Bandits owner Dave Heller and The Daily Iowan publisher Jason Brummond during a press conference at Modern Woodmen Park.

"Steve Batterson exemplified everything that is great about sports journalism," said River Bandits owner Dave Heller. "He loved the games he covered and he told stories that helped us get to know the players and their thought processes. This scholarship and the internship that comes with it will help lots of young journalists see and understand the game from all perspectives and further cement eastern Iowa and The Daily Iowan as the country's best place to study, learn and practice sports journalism."

Enabling young people who shared Batterson's love of journalism and sports, the Steve Batterson Memorial Scholarship is awarded annually to a student within the University of Iowa School of Journalism and Mass Communication program. In addition to writing for The Daily Iowan during the school year and receiving a $1,000 scholarship, the recipient is also awarded a paid summer internship with the River Bandits to help continue to tell the stories of the many young people who excel in athletics across eastern Iowa.

"Steve was a long-time advocate and supporter of The Daily Iowan, and we are thrilled for this partnership with the River Bandits in Steve's honor," said Daily Iowan publisher Jason Brummond. "Brad embodies many of the traits that made Steve a special journalist and community member: dedicated, hardworking, thoughtful, and kind."

Schultz, the scholarship's 2025 recipient, is a junior at the University of Iowa and The Daily Iowan's assistant sports editor. He will serve as sports editor in the fall. Currently in his second year with the nationally recognized publication, Schultz is majoring in journalism and mass communication and has covered numerous Hawkeyes sports including baseball, football, men's basketball, golf, and women's wrestling.

'I am incredibly grateful to receive this award and internship," said Brad Schultz. "Steve was a tremendous journalist, and it is an honor to carry on his remarkable legacy. Working for a professional sports team has always been a goal of mine, and I look forward to working with the River Bandits this summer."

Batterson, who passed away on June 27, 2023, was a 1984 graduate of University of Iowa and a proud alumnus of The Daily Iowan, serving on the Student Publications, Inc., Board of Trustees for 19 years, from 2004 to 2023. During his time with the Quad-City Times, Batterson covered everything from local high school sports to Hawkeye athletics and is estimated to have reported on over 2,000 games at Modern Woodmen Park, including five of the River Bandits eight Midwest League/High-A Central championships and hundreds of future major league players.

