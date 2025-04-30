Rally 'Caps: Four-Run Ninth Lifts West Michigan, 7-4

APPLETON, WI - The West Michigan Whitecaps saved their best for last on Tuesday night, drawing five walks in taking advantage of their opponent's mistakes as part of a four-run ninth inning in a 7-4 win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at Neuroscience Group Field.

A ninth-inning throwing error by Timber Rattlers infielder Daniel Guilarte allowed the 'Caps to get the go-ahead runs in the pivotal final frame. With the win, the 'Caps remain in first place by two games in the Midwest League Eastern Division over Lake County and Lansing. The victory becomes the 'Caps first in Appleton since July 18, 2022, snapping nearly a three-year draught.

West Michigan took home the first run of the contest the same way they scored to begin Sunday's matchup, as outfielder Seth Stephenson launched a solo home run in the first inning, his third home run of the season in the opening frame to give West Michigan a 1-0 lead. The bottom of the first saw Wisconsin score twice to take a 2-1 lead in a frame highlighted by a run-scoring single from outfielder Eduardo Garcia. T-Rats first baseman Blake Burke made his presence felt with a solo home run, his second of the season, to extend the Wisconsin lead to 3-1. The score remained the same until the sixth when Izaac Pacheco blasted his first home run of the season and 23rd career home run with the 'Caps to tie the game at three. In the seventh, Wisconsin mounted a two-out rally and took advantage when Burke bounced an opposite-field single into left field, scoring outfielder Hedbert Perez and giving the Timber Rattlers a 4-3 lead. The score remained the same until the ninth when Wisconsin closer Yerlin Rodriguez walked five batters and watched a throwing error from second baseman Daniel Guilarte help the 'Caps score four times to take a 7-4 lead, ending the scoring in the contest.

The Whitecaps record improves to 15-7 with the win, while the T-Rats fall to 8-14. Trevin Michael (2-0) pitched the final 1.1 innings on the mound to earn his second win of the season, while Rodriguez (1-2) took his second loss for allowing all four Whitecaps runs in the ninth inning. The Whitecaps drew nine walks as part of the victory as a team. Stephenson and Pacheco led the way with multi-hit performances in the Tuesday win.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps continue this six-game series in Appleton against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers with a Wednesday matinee beginning at 1:10 pm. The game is scheduled to feature two Major League pitchers on rehab assignments, as two-time NL All-Star Brandon Woodruff makes the start for Wisconsin against former Whitecaps hurler and Detroit Tigers righty Beau Brieske. Pitchers Andrew Sears and Chandler Welch are also expected to appear for the 'Caps and Rattlers. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 12:55 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action, or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

