Early Lead Doesn't Last at Lansing

April 26, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







LANSING, Mich. - The TinCaps raced out to an early 7-0 lead on Saturday afternoon at Jackson Field, but the Lansing Lugnuts (A's affiliate) rallied to win, 9-7.

Fort Wayne (9-11) manufactured a run in the top of the first inning and added three in the second and three more in the third.

Third baseman Rosman Verdugo plated the first tally with a sacrifice fly. In the second, first baseman Addison Kopack provided a sac fly as well, while second baseman Jose Sanabria drove in a run with a sacrifice bunt and shortstop Brandon Butterworth delivered an RBI single on a day when top Padres prospect Leo De Vries was scheduled to rest.

Designated hitter Ethan Long (single) and center fielder Jake Snider (fielder's choice) both brought in a run during the third.

Lansing (13-7) stormed back with four in the fourth, another four in the fifth, and one in the sixth.

'Caps starter Isaiah Lowe (No. 10 Padres prospect) threw 73 pitches over 3 1/3 innings of one-run ball. He struck out four against two hits and two walks. Tyson Neighbors (No. 15 Padres prospect) tossed a scoreless seventh and Xavier Ruiz did the same in the ninth to keep the game within reach.

The TinCaps put the tying runs on base in the ninth, though came up short.

Next Game: Sunday, April 27 @ Lansing (1:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Pitcher: RHP Eric Yost

- Lugnuts Probable Pitcher: RHP Grant Judkins

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.