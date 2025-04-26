Sky Carp Make It Three in a Row over Cubs

April 26, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Sky Carp's trip to South Bend has taken a dramatic turn for the better in recent days.

After dropping the first two games to the Cubs, the Carp have rebounded with three straight victories, the latest being a 7-4 triumph on Saturday afternoon.

The Carp were trailing 1-0 when Wilfredo Lara doubled home Emaarion Boyd with the team's first run.

After the Cubs plated two in the bottom of the third, the Carp tied the game in the fifth inning on a Lara RBI single and a sacrifice fly by Gage Miller. Colby Shade gave the Sky Carp the lead for good with an RBI double in the sixth inning, and Michael Snyder soon followed with a two-run single to make it 6-3.

Echedry Vargas capped the scoring by drawing a bases-loaded walk to make it 7-4. Jake Brooks (1-1) picked up the win after allowing three runs in five innings. Brandon White was simply outstanding in relief, throwing three perfect innings while striking out four. Holt Jones pitched a scoreless ninth to close things out.

The Sky Carp and Cubs will do battle again in game five of their six-game set Saturday at 1:05 p.m. Central time.

The Sky Carp will make their return to ABC Supply Stadium on Tuesday, May 6 when they take on the Cedar Rapids Kernels. Visit Skycarp.com for tickets.

Visit skycarp.com for tickets.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.