Down 7-0, Lugs Rally to Win, Move into 1st Place

April 26, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

LANSING, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts (13-7) gave up seven runs in the first three innings, scored nine runs in the next three innings, and won their fourth straight game over the Fort Wayne TinCaps (9-11), 9-7, in a Saturday matinee at Jackson® Field™.

With the win, the Lugnuts clinched a series victory and moved into a tie atop the Midwest League's East Division with the West Michigan Whitecaps, who lost in 10 innings in Dayton, 5-4.

Lansing starter Steven Echavarria allowed seven hits, all singles, in giving up one run in the first inning and three runs apiece in the second and third innings, departing with the TinCaps leading, 7-0.

But Jared Dickey tripled to right field leading off the fourth and Fort Wayne starter Isaiah Lowe balked him for the Nuts' first run. Josh Mallitz relieved Lowe, but allowed a single to Casey Yamauchi and walked Nick Schwartz. Two batters later, Rodney Green, Jr. cracked his league-leading sixth home run to bring the Lugnuts within 7-4.

The Nuts added four more runs an inning later, drawing within a run on a Jared Dickey RBI single and a Yamauchi sacrifice fly dropped by right fielder Braedon Karpathios, and then taking an 8-7 lead on a two-run single from Schwartz.

Yamauchi added icing to the cake with an RBI single in the sixth against Nick Wissman.

Meanwhile, the Lugnuts' bullpen took full control of the game.

Jake Christianson was perfect in the fourth and fifth innings, Yehizon Sanchez was perfect in the sixth, Jake Pfennigs pitched around a one-out single in the seventh, Hunter Breault was perfect in the eighth and Mark Adamiak stranded a pair of singles in the ninth.

The five relievers combined to strike out seven batters while allowing only three singles and no walks in six scoreless innings.

A 3-for-4 performance from Yamauchi led a 13-hit attack, with T.J. Schofield-Sam and Dickey each adding a pair of base hits. All nine batters hit safely and seven scored runs, led by three runs scored by Dickey. Green, Clark Elliott, and Schwartz each drew a pair of walks.

In the process, the Lugnuts increased their league-leading team batting average to .285 and league-leading team OBP to .394.

The Nuts will go for a fifth straight win on a Sunday Capital City Market Kids Day, gates opening at 12 noon for a 1:05 p.m. first pitch. Grant Judkins starts for Lansing against TinCaps right-hander Eric Yost. Tickets are available at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.

