Burns Leads Dragons to Walk-Off Extra Inning Win on Saturday Afternoon

April 26, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton, Ohio - Connor Burns delivered a game-winning sacrifice fly with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Dayton Dragons defeated the West Michigan Whitecaps 5-4 on Saturday afternoon. The Dragons notched their first "walk-off" win of the season as they erased a ninth inning deficit to get the game into extra innings and won it in the 10th.

A crowd of 7,708 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

The Dragons have won three-of-five games so far in the series, which concludes Sunday at 1:05 pm.

Game Summary:

Connor Burns enjoyed his biggest game of the season, drilling a three-run home run in the fifth and then driving in the winning run in the 10th.

"I was just going up there and hunting for anything over the heart of the zone," said Burns. "Get it in the air, get our guy home."

"Working with our hitting coach. He's a heck of a man. The offense feeds off each other. Some of our best guys didn't have the days they wanted. Someone else has got to pick them up. I'm glad the bottom part of the order did that today for us."

The Dragons trailed 1-0 before scoring three runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a brief lead. Yerlin Confidan singled to center field to start the inning and Victor Acosta was hit by a pitch. Two batters later, Burns launched a three-run home run to left field to give the Dragons a 3-1 lead.

View the Burns home run here: https://twitter.com/DragonsBaseball/status/1916197906786164997

But West Michigan immediately responded in the top of the sixth when Josue Briceno connected on a three-run home run to give the Whitecaps a 4-3 lead.

The Dragons trailed 4-3 going to the bottom of the ninth inning when Carlos Jorge walked to start the frame and scored from first on Leo Balcazar's double to the fence in left field as the Dragons tied the game, 4-4.

Dragons reliever Graham Osman stranded the free runner at third base in the top of the 10th inning, getting a big strikeout of Seth Stephenson for the second out and then getting Briceno to fly to center to end the threat.

In the bottom of the 10th, free runner Ricky Cabrera began the inning at second base. Myles Smith sacrificed Cabrera to third with a perfect bunt, bringing up Burns, who hit a high fly ball to left field deep enough to score Cabrera and end the game.

View the Burns walk-off SF here: https://twitter.com/DragonsBaseball/status/1916218449841557612

"We have a lot of talent on this team," said Burns. "It's a fun ball club to be a part of. We're just getting started. We haven't even played close to our best baseball yet. I'm really excited for us to keep riding these wins. A lot of wins coming, that's for sure."

Dragons starting pitcher Adam Serwinowski had an outstanding day and left the game with the lead. He worked five innings, allowing just two hits and one run with one walk and seven strikeouts.

The victory went to Osman (2-0), who worked two and one-third innings of scoreless relief, allowing one hit and one walk with two strikeouts.

Up Next: The Dragons (8-12) host West Michigan (13-7) in the last game of the six-game series on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. MLB veteran Wade Miley is expected to pitch for the Dragons on an injury rehabilitation assignment. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

