Loons Drop Doubleheader to Captains, Held to One Hit in Game Two

April 26, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

EASTLAKE, Ohio. - The Great Lakes Loons (10-10) scored first in both games but could not hold off the Lake County Captains (12-8) dropping game one 6-1 and game two 3-2 on a chilly 45-degree partly cloudy Saturday night at Classic Auto Group Park.

Game One - The Loons had seven hits, each from a different player but left 10 on base. Five of the 10 were stranded in scoring position. - With two outs in the top of the second, Kole Myers singled on a two-strike pitch. Next-up Mairo Martinus gained his first Loons RBI and extra-base hit with a triple over the head of Lake County's Jaison Chourio. A hit by pitch and walk loaded the bases, but Great Lakes could not convert. - Christian Knapczyk, in the bottom of the second, tied the game with a solo home run to right field. Brooks Auger went his first 4.2 innings with the homer being the only blemish. - Lake County scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth. Knapczyk started it with a single reaching third base on a wild pitch and throwing error. Wuilfredo Antunez doubled home Knapczyk, followed by a single and sac fly that made it 3-1. Jose Devers doubled to put three on for Ralphy Velazquez, who cleared them all with his fifth homer of the season.

Game Two - The game saw 14 combined walks and 15 strikeouts. The game's starting pitchers accounted for 11 walks and 10 strikeouts. - Great Lakes scored first, earning three walks in the fourth to load the bases. A Wilman Diaz fielder's choice brought home the run. - Lake County's first two batters in the fourth reached on a walk, pushing out Wyatt Crowell, who stranded four runners through his first three innings. A Maick Collado groundout and Juan Benjamin RBI single gave Lake County the lead. - Captains DH Christian Knapczyk delivered a two-out RBI double in the fifth scoring Ralphy Velazquez who walked to begin the frame. - Great Lakes got their first and only hit with an RBI double to left field by Logan Wagner in the seventh. Wagner plated Jackson Nicklaus, who got aboard on a base on balls. Lake County reliever Robert Wegielnik gained a strikeout to end the game.

Rounding Things Out Logan Wagner's double was his seventh of the season. He leads the Loons and now is tied for third-most in the Midwest League.

Up Next The Loons go for a series split tomorrow Sunday, April 27th. The first pitch is at 1:00 pm.

