Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (1:05 PM vs. West Michigan)

April 26, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Saturday, April 26, 2025 l Game #20

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 1:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

West Michigan Whitecaps (13-6) at Dayton Dragons (7-12)

RH Rayner Castillo (0-0, 3.00) vs. LH Adam Serwinowski (0-1, 1.50)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the fifth game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Season Series: West Michigan 5, Dayton 2. (at Dayton: Dragons 2, Whitecaps 2).

Last Game: Friday: West Michigan 10, Dayton 0. Andrew Jenkins had a home run and double to lead a 13-hit West Michigan attack. Dayton's Carlos Jorge collected four hits, the first 4-hit game of the season for a Dragons player. Peyton Stovall added two hits and two RBI.

John Michael Faile has hit safely in nine straight games, going 13 for 37 (.351) with three home runs, three doubles, and six RBI. This is the longest hitting streak of the year for a Dayton player to date.

Johnny Ascanio over his last six games is 7 for 18 (.389) with a home run and four RBI.

Peyton Stovall (2024 4th round pick, Arkansas) has reached base safely 15 times in his first seven games with Dayton with seven hits and eight walks, posting a batting average of .292 with an on-base percentage of .469.

Dayton starting pitcher Luke Hayden has allowed just one run in 14.1 innings, a 0.63 ERA.

Dayton reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just one earned run in 11 innings, an ERA of 0.82. Opponents are hitting .154 against him.

In the Dragons seven wins, they have allowed an average of 1.0 runs per game. In the 12 losses, they have allowed 7.0 runs per game.

The Dragons are 5-5 at home; 2-7 on the road.

A Look at 2025 for the Dragons: The Dragons roster features several players ranked among the Reds top-30 prospects based on the MLB Pipeline and Baseball America lists: Third baseman Ricky Cabrera (#10 on both lists), starting pitcher Adam Serwinowski (#12 on MLB; #18 on BA); shortstop Leo Balcazar (#25 on MLB; #23 on BA); center fielder Carlos Jorge (#21 on MLB; #30 on BA); catcher Connor Burns (#24 on BA); second baseman Peyton Stovall (#27 on MLB; #35 on BA), starting pitcher Luke Hayden (#30 on MLB; #37 on BA), and outfielder Yerlin Confidan (#32 on BA).

Starting pitcher Nestor Lorant was selected as the Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Year and the Florida State League Pitcher of the Year in 2024.

Ariel Almonte finished second in the Florida State League in home runs in 2024 with 20.

Catcher/first baseman John Michael Faile finished his college career ranked #1 in career home runs and RBI in NCAA Division II history.

Outfielder Myles Smith was selected as the Big West Conference Player of the Year in 2024 after batting .401 with 10 home runs with UC-Irvine.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Sunday, April 27 (1:05 pm): West Michigan LH Joe Miller (1-0, 2.16) at Dayton LH Wade Miley (0-1, 23.14)

Tuesday, April 29 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-0, 3.86) at Fort Wayne TBA

Wednesday, April 30 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Jose Montero (2-0, 1.29) at Fort Wayne TBA

Thursday, May 1 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Luke Hayden (1-0, 0.63) at Fort Wayne TBA

Friday, May 2 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Brian Edgington (0-1, 4.40) at Fort Wayne TBA

Saturday, May 3 (6:35 pm): Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski at Fort Wayne TBA

Sunday, May 4 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera at Fort Wayne TBA

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.