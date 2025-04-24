Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: April 29-May 4

April 24, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers welcome the West Michigan Whitecaps, Bluey, and Los Granjeros de Wisconsin to Neuroscience Group Field from April 29 through May 4 for a six-game homestand. Plus, there are some great giveaways for you to collect when you make it out to the stadium for this series.

This homestand features Nurses & Teacher Appreciation Week at the ballpark. Bleacher and grass seat tickets are available for $1 by showing a nurse's badge or teacher ID at the box office for games from Tuesday through Friday. Nurse appreciation is presented by ThedaCare.

Purchase tickets for any game during this homestand by using this link.

TUESDAY, APRIL 29 at 6:40pm; College Night; Bang for Your Buck presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance and 101.1 WIXX: College Night has $2 tickets for Reserved Bleachers or Grass Seats for students with a College ID at the ticket window or at this link for people with an .edu domain for their email address. This is also the first Bang for Your Buck Night of the season. All fans may enjoy Nathan's Famous hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi Products for $2. Those of legal drinking age may purchase 16-ounce domestic beers for $2. Bang for Your Buck is presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance and 101.1 WIXX.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 30 at 12:10pm; Silver Foxes Special presented by Network Health and 103.9 WVBO: Fans age 55 and older receive a box seat ticket, a Timber Rattlers hat, a beverage, and a brat or hot dog for $25 courtesy of Network Health and 103.9 WVBO. This offer is available online this season by using this link and using coupon code "FOX". Fans may order the Silver Foxes Special in person at the Box Office or over the phone (920) 733-4152, too. The Silver Foxes Special is also available to active and retired military personnel.

THURSDAY, MAY 1 at 6:40pm; College Night; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company and The Score: College Night #2 of the homestand also features $2 tickets for Reserved Bleachers or Grass Seats for students with a College ID at the ticket window or at this link for people with an .edu domain for their email address. Discover your new favorite local craft beer or try our new bratwursts on Craft Brews & Brats Night. Fans who are of legal drinking age may purchase any 16-ounce craft beer for $3 at this game. All fans can purchase a Salmon's Meat Products brat for $3 thanks to Fox River Brewing Company and The Score.

FRIDAY, MAY 2 at 6:40pm - Post-game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation with KISS FM: Children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation and KISS-FM after the game.

SATURDAY, MAY 3 at 1:10pm; Bluey Appearance; Baseball Hat Giveaway courtesy of Pick 'n Save; KISS FM Family Day; Postgame Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: WACKADOO! Purchase this special ticket package at this link to receive a box seat ticket, a lunch with hot dog, chips, and soda, and guarantee a photo opportunity with Bluey, who will be our special guest for the day. The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a Timber Rattlers baseball hat courtesy of Pick 'n Save. After the game, children twelve and under can run the bases courtesy of Meijer.

SUNDAY, MAY 4 at 1:10pm; Granjeros de Wisconsin Game #1; Sugar Skull Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Merkts; Pregame Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen; Postgame Autographs presented by Fox Cities Cards: This game marks the first appearance of Granjeros de Wisconsin for a Copa de la Diversion game. Our new alternate identity will be on full display for this game with players wearing the new caps and jerseys. Plus, the first 1,000 fans attending the game will receive a Granjeros Sugar Skull bobblehead from Merkts. Catch on the Field allows fans to play catch on the outfield from noon to 12:30pm courtesy of TruGreen. Players will be available for autographs in the TLC Sign Picnic Pavilion at the end of the first base concourse courtesy of Fox Cities Cards after the game.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2025 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.