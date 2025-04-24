Rodriguez Joins Pitching Corps

April 24, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster changes, in conjunction with the Athletics:

- Pitcher Gustavo Rodriguez received from Arizona Complex League Athletics. - Pitcher Garrett Irvin placed on Development List.

The updated Lansing roster now has 30 active players, two players on the Injured List, and one player on the Development List.

Rodriguez, 24, was originally signed by the Athletics as a Minor League free agent on November 26 after splitting the 2024 season between the Palm Beach Cardinals and Peoria Chiefs. He was selected by the Angels in the Rule 5 Draft in December but was released in March, allowing the A's to re-sign him.

The Lugnuts (10-7) play the third game in a six-game series against the Fort Wayne TinCaps (9-8) at 6:05 p.m. tonight at Jackson® Field™. For more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit milb.com/lansing.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.