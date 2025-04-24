Carp Pitch One-Hitter in 3-0 Victory

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One infield single.

That's all the South Bend Cubs could muster in the Sky Carp's 3-0 victory Thursday night in South Bend.

The Cubs were held hitless by a trio of Carp hurlers before Cristian Hernandez, working against new pitcher Will Kempner, led off the ninth inning with a chopper to the left side of the infield. Sky Carp third baseman Gage Miller couldn't come up with it, but the ball went straight to shortstop Echedry Vargas, who gunned a throw over to first that was just late to get the speedy Hernandez.

Karson Milbrandt got the start and threw the first 2 2-3 innings, striking out four and walking a pair. Alex Williams was outstanding in relief of Milbrandt to pick up the win. Williams (1-0) allowed no baserunners while striking out one in 3 1-3 innings.

Ike Buxton walked just one while striking out one in two innings, and after allowing the infield single to lead the ninth inning, Will Kempner retired three straight hitters to end it.

The Carp, who entered the game on a five-game losing streak, got the lead in the first inning thanks to a South Bend error. Ryan Ignoffo was a key factor in each of the last two runs, tripling home Vargas in the fifth and doubling home Eric Rataczak in the ninth.

The Sky Carp and Cubs will do battle again in game four of their six-game set Friday at 6:05 p.m. Central time.

