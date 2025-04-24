Schofield-Sam's Huge Night Lifts Lugs, 7-3

April 24, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts started T.J. Schofield-Sam as their designated hitter on Thursday night against the Fort Wayne TinCaps - and he accepted the role, and then some.

Schofield-Sam went 5-for-5 with three extra-base hits and the Lugnuts (11-7) scored in each of the first four innings en route to a 7-3 victory over the TinCaps (9-9) in front of 6,486 at Jackson® Field™.

The Lugnuts have won eight of their last ten games.

Schofield-Sam capped a two-run first inning with a RBI triple to right-center off Fort Wayne starter Jose Reyes; doubled to right and scored on a Nick Schwartz single in the third; reached on an infield single and scored in a two-run fourth; tripled high off the left field wall to lead off the sixth inning; and punched a single to left field in the eighth. In the process, he raised his batting average to .380.

The Nuts finished the game with 13 hits, raising their league-leading team batting average to .282. Third baseman Tommy White added a single and a double in five at-bats, as did shortstop Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, who stole two bases and delivered a two-run single.

Starting pitcher Kyle Robinson made sure the TinCaps never threatened, notching his first professional quality start with six innings of one-run ball on five hits, one walk and one strikeout.

Tom Reisinger followed with 1 1/3 innings of relief, striking out two while allowing two runs on one hit and two walks; Blaze Pontes recorded the final two outs of the eighth inning before Gustavo Rodriguez made his Lugnuts debut in the ninth, striking out the side with a fastball sitting 97 mph.

On Friday night, the fourth game of the six-game series, the Lugnuts will concurrently honor the Page Fence Giants and Jackie Robinson, wearing the uniforms of the 1890s dominant traveling Black pro team based out of Adrian, Mich., while airing tributes to Jackie's life and legacy throughout the night. Lansing had been on the road on Jackie Robinson Day on April 15.

The starting pitching matchup is a rematch of Opening Night: Lansing lefty Gage Jump against TinCaps right-hander Enmanuel Pinales. Gates open at 5 p.m. for a 6:05 p.m. start. Tickets are available at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.