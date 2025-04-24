Patteson's Gem Leads Quad Cities to Fifth Shutout Win

April 24, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Davenport, Iowa - Hunter Patteson twirled 6.2-scoreless innings for the River Bandits Thursday, as Quad Cities completed its Minor League Baseball-best fifth shutout win in a 5-0 victory over the Peoria Chiefs.

Retiring the first 12 batters he faced, Patteson allowed just three base runners in the effort and lowered his season's earned run average to 0.39, the second-best mark in the Midwest League. The outing also marked the southpaw's third-straight quality start and his second-consecutive scoreless effort.

After being held to one run on two total hits Wednesday, Quad Cities offense wasted no time staking Patteson to an early lead, jumping out 1-0 in the first inning on Callan Moss's RBI-single. Moss then drove in his 14th run in as many games in the fourth with a sacrifice-fly after Bryan Gonzalez helped extend the lead with the game's only extra-base hit, an RBI-double.

Peoria starter Cade Winquest saw his night stall at 3.2 innings after an error allowed the Bandits' fourth run of the night later in the fourth.

After stranding a pair of Chiefs base runners in the fifth, Patteson pitched a perfect sixth and recorded the first two outs of the seventh, but a two-out walk to Won-Bin Cho ended the left-hander's night after 88 pitches.

Nate Ackenhausen came in to complete the inning and struck out Johnfrank Salazar to end the seventh. The southpaw then worked around an error in the eighth with three more strikeouts.

Carter Frederick drew a bases loaded walk against Zack Showalter in the bottom of the seventh to move the Bandits ahead 5-0 in the bottom of the seventh.

AJ Causey extended his season-opening scoreless-inning streak to nine innings and closed out the ninth inning.

Patteson (2-0) earned his second-straight in the effort, while Winquest (0-2) was saddled with the loss after allowing four runs (three earned).

Quad Cities returns to Modern Woodmen Park for game four of the six-game series Friday and sends Logan Martin (1-1, 2.51) to the mound opposite Peoria's Jose Davila (1-1, 7.43). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

