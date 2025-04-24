Kernels Pitching Shines, Cedar Rapids Wins Game Two of the Series with Wisconsin 3-2

April 24, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - Ty Langenberg did not allow a run across four innings of work, and behind him, the Cedar Rapids bullpen shut the door as the Kernels grabbed game two of the series over Wisconsin 3-2 Wednesday night.

After offensive heroics ended the Kernels' victory on Tuesday, it was pitching that took over on Wednesday. In his third start of the season, Ty Langenberg posted his best outing of the campaign. The right-hander did not allow a run across four innings of work with three strikeouts and no walks, facing just 12 batters to record 12 outs.

After Langenberg exited, Logan Whitaker came out of the Cedar Rapids bullpen and picked up right where Langenberg left off. Whitaker did not allow a run in two innings of relief, retiring the side in order in both frames while notching three strikeouts.

With the Timber Rattler offense being held in check, the Kernels offense got on the board first in the fifth. To begin the frame, Khadim Diaw walked, stole second, stole third and scored on a throwing error to lift Cedar Rapids ahead 1-0.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Kernels padded the lead. Singles by Kyle DeBarge and Billy Amick, followed by a Gabriel Gonzalez walk, loaded the bases with one out. After a strikeout, Danny De Andrade came to the plate and extended the Kernels' lead to 3-0 with a two-run double.

After De Andrade's hit, rain came pouring down and forced the game into a one-hour and twenty-eight-minute rain delay.

Following the delay, the Timber Rattlers led off the top of the seventh with an Eduardo Garcia walk. Jadher Areinamo followed with a double into the left-center field gap, moving Garcia to third, who then scored on an RBI groundout, to make it 3-1.

Wisconsin got one more run in the top of the ninth to cut it to a one-run game, but it was too little too late in the Cedar Rapids 3-2 win.

The victory extends the Kernels' winning streak to a season-long four games and improves Cedar Rapids to 11-5 to begin the season. Game three of the six-game series with Wisconsin is set for Thursday at 6:35 with Chase Chaney making his debut for the Kernels opposite Chandler Welch.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.