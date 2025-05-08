Four-Run Ninth and Copen's 12 Strikeouts Deliver Epic Loons Comeback 4-3 Win

DAYTON, Ohio. - Patrick Copen struck out 12 Dayton Dragons (9-20) and the Great Lakes Loons (15-14) offense scored four runs in the top of the ninth in a 4-3 comeback victory on a 73-degree partly cloudy Wednesday night at Day Air Ballpark.

- Patrick Copen dazzled and struck out the side in the first and his last inning, the sixth. The right-hander's 12 strikeouts are the most by a Loons pitcher in a single game since 2014. Jose De Leon struck out 14 Fort Wayne TinCaps on August 19th, 2014.

- Dayton earned the game's first run, the lone hit against Copen a RBI double by Johnny Ascanio in the second inning.

- After Copen, Reynaldo Yean took over in the seventh. After a strikeout, the right-hander walked the next three. Joseilyn Gonzalez took over. A hit by pitch and a Yerlin Confidan RBI single added two. Confidan was tagged off first base just before a Dragon came across, for the final out.

- Through the first eight innings, Great Lakes were limited to no runs and two hits facing Jose Montero and Jonah Hurney.

- In the top of the ninth, facing Dayton's Dylan Simmons, the first three Loons reached. Wilman Diaz walked on seven pitches, Kendall George singled, and Josue De Paula sliced an RBI single to right field to put the Loons on the board.

- Logan Wagner, with runners on the corners, hit a sacrifice fly to right field. Wagner has 18 RBI with runners in scoring position, fifth best in the Midwest League.

- Down a run with a man on and one out, Zyhir Hope smoked a 0-2 pitch to deep right field to take the lead. The Dodgers' No. 5 prospect notched his fifth home run of the season. It was his third against Dayton. Hope has 57 total bases, the most in the Midwest League.

- Carson Hobbs retired the Dragons in order in the ninth, earning his second save of the season.

Rounding Things Out

Great Lakes is now 6-3 in one-run games. Three of those wins have been against Dayton.

Up Next

The Loons go for a fourth straight win tomorrow, Thursday, May 8th. The first pitch between Great Lakes and Dayton is at 7:05 pm.

