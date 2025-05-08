Awe Nuts, 'Caps Fall 4-2

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps took an early lead but couldn't capitalize on several offensive opportunities, falling to the Lansing Lugnuts 4-2 in front of 6,711 fans Thursday at LMCU Ballpark.

Despite taking the lead on two runs in the second inning - West Michigan left eight runners on base - six of those through the final four frames - finishing 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position in the loss. Lansing scored in the first inning as first baseman T.J. Schofield-Sam added a double before Clark Elliott plated him on a fielder's choice RBI - taking a 1-0 lead. The Whitecaps responded with two runs in the second inning - featuring an RBI single from Bennett Lee - forging in front 2-1. The Lugnuts rallied back to the tune of three runs in the top of the fifth - highlighted by a pair of RBI singles from Schofield-Sam and Jared Dickey - retaking the 4-2 lead. West Michigan reliever Haden Erbe worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth inning before Joe Adametz and CJ Weins combined for three scoreless. The 'Caps offense couldn't respond, however, leaving four runners stranded in scoring position the final four frames in the 4-2 loss.

The Lansing Lugnuts improve to 18-12 while West Michigan falls to 18-12. Lugnuts pitcher Steven Echavarria (1-2) collects his first win of the season - going 4.2 scoreless frames - while closer Mark Adamiak earns his fourth save. Whitecaps starting pitcher Rayner Castillo (0-2) suffers his second loss, giving up four runs (three earned) through 4.2 innings pitched. 6,711 fans were on hand to watch the Whitecaps and Lugnuts - the largest crowd of the 2025 season. Meanwhile, mistakes played a key role in the defeat, as the Whitecaps committed a season-high four errors.

The Whitecaps push this six-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts into the weekend with a Friday night contest at 6:35 pm. Lefty Joe Miller gets the start for West Michigan against the Lugnuts Grant Judkins. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

