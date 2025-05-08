Ignoffo Hits Two Grand Slams in 14-5 Win

May 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - Ryan Ignoffo put on a historic performance Thursday night at ABC Supply Stadium.

The Sky Carp catcher hit grand slams in back-to-back at bats late in the Carp's 14-5 victory over the Kernels, finishing the contest with eight runs batted in and giving the home fans a memory they'll never forget.

The game was a pitcher's duel for much of the contest. After the Kernels plated a run in the top of the fifth, the Sky Carp rallied with two of their own in the bottom of the frame to take a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

Ignoffo's first grand slam came in the seventh and the Carp holding onto a slim 3-1 advantage. After the Kernels rallied for four runs in the eighth inning to tighten the game to an 8-5 margin, Ignoffo did it again.

The catcher wasn't the only Sky Carp to have a solid day at the plate. Yiddi Cappe, Michael Snyder and Eric Rataczak each finished with multiple hits and Colby Shade added an RBI triple to the cause.

Karson Milbrandt was terrific in three innings, throwing three hitless innings while striking out three. Ike Buxton picked up the win after allowing a run on three innings, while Holt Jones threw a scoreless frame to close the game out.

The Carp and the Kernels will meet in game four of their six-game series Friday evening at 6:05 p.m. It's Mental Health Awareness Night, complete with a postgame fireworks show and jersey auction, sponsored by Stateline Mental Health Services!

Visit Skycarp.com for tickets.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.