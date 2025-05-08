Dragons Walk off with Extra Inning Win on Wild Pitch

May 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Dayton's Johnny Ascanio raced in from third base on a wild pitch to score the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Dragons defeated the Great Lakes Loons 3-2 on Thursday night.

A crowd of 7,723 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Summary:

The Dragons took a 2-0 lead in the first inning when Leo Balcazar walked and John Michael Faile followed with a two-run home run to right field. The homer was Faile's fifth of the season.

View the Faile home run here: https://twitter.com/DragonsBaseball/status/1920622268394230038

Dayton starting pitcher Luke Hayden was outstanding over the first four innings, allowing only two hits and no runs while striking out six. Hayden walked the first two batters in the fifth inning and eventually allowed one run in the inning without giving up a hit as Great Lakes cut the Dayton lead to 2-1. Hayden's final line included five innings of work with one run allowed. He gave up two hits with three walks and six strikeouts, throwing 72 pitches. Hayden's 2025 ERA stands at 1.88.

Graham Osman replaced Hayden and tossed two scoreless innings. Irvin Machuca made his Dragons debut by pitching the eighth inning, allowing a lead-off double but working out of trouble to hold the 2-1 lead.

Connor Phillips, on an injury rehab assignment from Louisville, entered the game to pitch the ninth inning. Phillips allowed a single and walk to start the inning before a sacrifice bunt moved the runners to second and third. An infield groundout brought in the tying run from third to tie the game 2-2. Phillips reached 100 mph with his fastball several times in the inning but was charged with a blown save as the game went to extra innings.

Dayton reliever Easton Sikorski overcame the free runner at second base in the top of the 10th to work a scoreless inning, stranding the runner at second. Dayton catcher Logan Tanner made an outstanding diving catch on a foul ball in the inning. Sikorski has allowed just one earned run this season in 17 innings, an ERA of 0.53.

The Dragons began the bottom of the 10th inning with free runner Johnny Ascanio at second base. Tanner walked before Myles Smith grounded out to second to move the runners to second and third with one out. Carlos Jorge struck out for the second out. With Yerlin Confidan at the plate, Great Lakes pitcher Robinson Ortiz threw a low breaking ball that skidded past the catcher, allowing Ascanio to race in from third and end the game. It was the Dragons second walk-off win of the season.

View the final play of the game here: https://twitter.com/DragonsBaseball/status/1920660755075989559

The Dragons finished with six hits. Ariel Almonte had two singles. Faile's home run was the only extra base hit. Dragons pitchers allowed just five hits.

Notes: Dayton pitchers have given up only 13 runs in the last six games.

Up Next: The Dragons (10-20) continue their six-game series with Great Lakes (15-15) at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District on Friday with the fourth game of the set at 7:05 pm. Brian Edgington (0-1, 3.54) will start for the Dragons. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.