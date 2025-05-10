Sky Carp Collect 15 Hits, Top Kernels 8-5

May 10, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Beloit, WI - The Beloit offense recorded 15 hits and scored eight times Saturday afternoon, besting the Kernels 8-5 in game five of the series.

After the Sky Carp scored first for the first time in the series on Friday, the Kernels again grabbed the lead first on Saturday. Danny De Andrade began the Kernels' half of the second with a double. After he moved to second on a balk, he scored on a Nate Baez sacrifice fly to put the Kernels on top 1-0.

In the bottom half of the second, the Sky Carp responded. Connor Caskenette doubled to open the frame, stole third and two batters later scored on an RBI groundout to tie the game at 1-1.

Cedar Rapids jumped back in front in the third. Back-to-back singles from Jaime Ferrer and Jose Salas put runners on the corners for Kaelen Culpepper, who made it 2-1 with an RBI fielder's choice.

In the fifth, Ferrer doubled to begin the frame. A Jose Salas sac bunt moved him to third and he scored two batters later on a Brandon Winokur sac fly to jump the Kernels ahead 3-1.

But that was the last Kernels lead of the day. In the bottom of the fifth, a Payton Green double and a Michael Snyder single put two on for Emaarion Boyd, who made it a 3-2 game with an RBI base hit. After a flyout moved both Snyder and Boyd into scoring position, they scored on a single and groundout, respectively, to lift the Sky Carp on top 4-3.

Beloit added three more in the seventh. A Gage Miller single and a Fenwick Trimble double put two on for Ryan Ignoffo, who scored a run with an RBI single. Behind him, a Caskenette RBI groundout and a Colby Shade RBI double plated two more to up the Sky Carp advantage to 7-3.

The Kernels rallied to get two back in the eighth. Winokur singled to open the inning. A batter later, he scored all the way from first on a Gabriel Gonzalez RBI triple to make it 7-4. With De Andrade now at the plate, Gonzalez came home to score on a wild pitch to close the gap to 7-5.

But in the eighth, Beloit notched an insurance run to grow the lead back up to 8-5, the score that would be the final.

The loss is the third straight for Cedar Rapids and drops the Kernels to 19-12 on the season and 2-3 in the set with Beloit. The six-game series with the Sky Carp wraps up Sunday afternoon at 1:05 with Ty Langenberg on the mound opposite Will Schomberg.







Midwest League Stories from May 10, 2025

