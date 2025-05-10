Peoria's Early Lead Too Much For Rattlers to Overcome

May 10, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs took an early lead, built on it, and held off a late charge by the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Saturday night at Dozer Park. Wisconsin trailed 7-1 after six innings on Saturday and got to within 7-5 with the tying runs in scoring position in the seventh. However, they could not make up the difference and fell for the second game in a row to the Chiefs, who added late insurance runs on a Wisconsin miscue.

Peoria (11-20) scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning - all after two outs - on one hit to take the early lead.

Wisconsin starting pitcher Anthony Flores hit the first batter of the inning and walked the second. A sacrifice bunt and a strikeout brought Won Bin Cho to the plate with two outs and runners at second and third. Cho, who had been activated from the Peoria Injured List earlier in the day, lined a single to center to knock in both runners for a 2-0 advantage.

Flores and the Rattlers defense couldn't find the third out. A throwing error by Juan Baez from third base extended the inning. Then, Flores walked the next batter to load the bases. He hit Graysen Tarlow with the next pitch to force in a run. Flores would balk with the next batter at the plate to let one more run score.

The Rattlers (13-19) got on the scoreboard in the top of the second. Yhoswar Garcia delivered a two-out double to score Tayden Hall from second base.

Tarlow gave the Chiefs insurance in the third and fifth innings. The Peoria catcher had a two-run double in the third and a two-out, RBI single in the fifth.

Wisconsin made the Chiefs sweat a bit in the top of the seventh inning as reliever Dionys Rodriguez struggled to find the strike zone. A walk to Blayberg Diaz and a single by Garcia opened the inning. Daniel Guilarte followed with a single to score Diaz. Then, Rodriguez walked Hedbert P é rez to load the bases and Eduardo Garcia to force in a run. Rodriguez would get the first out with a strikeout.

Luiyin Alastre, who replaced Jadher Areinamo in the bottom of the sixth after Areinamo had been ejected from the game after a called third strike in the sixth inning, knocked in a run with a grounder to second. That was the end of the road for Dionys Rodriguez.

Angel Gonzalez, who had the save on Wednesday against the Rattlers, entered the game and walked Juan Baez to reload the bases. Then, Gonzalez committed a balk to let in the fourth run of the inning and the Rattlers were within two.

Jeferson Figueroa retired the first to Peoria hitters in the bottom of the seventh inning but walked the next two hitters. A wild pitch moved them into scoring position. Figueroa appeared poised to get out of the inning with no damage as Trey Paige hit a deep fly to right that was held up by the wind to allow P é rez to get to the ball. However, P é rez dropped the ball for an error and two runs scored for a 9-5 lead.

The Rattlers put two runners on in the eighth and loaded the bases in the ninth but could not score and dropped their second straight to the Chiefs.

Wisconsin stranded twelve runners while going just 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position on Saturday night.

The two errors by the Rattlers defense led to four unearned runs for Peoria.

Yhoswar Garcia led the offense for the Rattlers as he was 2-for-4 with a walk, and RBI, and a run scored.

The series finale is Sunday afternoon at Dozer Park and the Rattlers will need a win to gain a split in the series with Peoria. Ryan Birchard (0-2, 4.15) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Chen-Wei Lin, the #13 prospect in the St. Louis Cardinals system, is slated to make his Midwest League debut as the starter for the Chiefs. Game time is 2:05pm. The radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM starts at 1:45pm. The game is also available on internet audio, MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live.

