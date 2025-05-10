Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:05 PM vs. Great Lakes)

May 10, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Saturday, May 10, 2025 l Game #32

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26), MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Great Lakes Loons (15-16) at Dayton Dragons (11-20)

LH Luke Fox (0-2, 5.40) vs. LH Wade Miley (0-1, 21.00)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. This is the fifth game of a six-game series.

Current Series: Dayton 2, Great Lakes 2.

Last Game: Friday: Dayton 9, Great Lakes 4. Dayton starting pitcher Brian Edgington struck out 13 batters in five innings, highest single-game strikeout total for a Dragons pitcher in 14 years and just one short of the club record. At one point, Edgington struck out 10 of 11 batters he faced. He allowed just one hit and two runs, throwing 87 pitches. The Dragons collected 11 hits, and season high, and scored nine runs, one short of their season high while also drawing 12 walks to match a season high. Carlos Jorge hit a two-run home run in the second inning to break a 2-2 tie. Leo Balcazar had three hits and drove in two runs. Myles Smith reached base five times with one hit, three walks, and a hit batsman. Yerlin Confidan had two doubles while Ariel Almonte collected two hits for the second straight night. The Dragons scored runs in the first five innings.

The Dragons will try for their first three-game winning streak of 2025 tonight after defeating the Loons 3-2 on Thursday and 9-4 on Friday.

Dragons pitchers have allowed just 17 runs in the last seven games, posting an ERA of 2.47. However, the Dragons had scored just 11 runs in six games before plating nine last night.

John Michael Faile over his last 20 games is batting .299 (23 for 77) with five home runs, four doubles, and 14 RBI. For the year, Faile is tied for fifth in the league in home runs (5) and ninth in slugging percentage (.483).

The Dragons have three starting pitchers with ERA's under 3.00. Luke Hayden leads at 1.88, with Adam Serwinowski at 2.18, and Jose Montero at 2.31.

Reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just one earned run in 17 innings, an ERA of 0.53.

In the Dragons 11 wins, they have allowed an average of 1.5 runs per game (17 runs). In nine of the 11 wins, the opponent has scored two runs or less including four shutouts. Most runs scored by the opponent in a Dayton win this season is four. In the 20 losses, the Dragons have allowed 6.6 runs per game (132 runs). Opponents have scored at least seven runs in 12 of the 20 Dayton losses.

The Dragons are 8-8 at home; 3-12 on the road.

A Look at 2025 for the Dragons: The Dragons roster features several players ranked among the Reds top-30 prospects based on the MLB Pipeline and Baseball America lists: Starting pitcher Adam Serwinowski (#12 on MLB; #18 on BA); shortstop Leo Balcazar (#25 on MLB; #23 on BA); center fielder Carlos Jorge (#21 on MLB; #30 on BA); catcher Connor Burns (#24 on BA); second baseman Peyton Stovall (#27 on MLB; #35 on BA), starting pitcher Luke Hayden (#30 on MLB; #37 on BA), and outfielder Yerlin Confidan (#32 on BA).

Starting pitcher Nestor Lorant was selected as the Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Year and the Florida State League Pitcher of the Year in 2024...Catcher/first baseman John Michael Faile finished his college career ranked #1 in career home runs and RBI in NCAA Division II history...Outfielder Myles Smith was selected as the Big West Conference Player/Year in 2024 after batting .401 with 10 home runs with UC-Irvine.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

*Sunday, May 11 (1:05 pm): Great Lakes RH Sean Linan (no record) at Dayton TBA

*Game will be televised on Dayton's CW (26)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







