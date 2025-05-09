Chiefs Double-up Timber Rattlers 8-4

May 9, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs turned in a complete effort on Friday, racking up 13 hits in an 8-4 win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

All nine Peoria starters recorded a hit, including Bryce Madron, who recorded a career-high three hits in the win. Joshua Baez and Ian Petrutz each drove in a pair of runs for the Chiefs. Baez pushed his on-base streak to 14 games, the longest by a Chiefs batter this season.

The Chiefs took the lead for good in the home half of the fifth, breaking a 2-2 tie. Madron led off the inning with a double, one of his two extra-base hits on the night. After a groundout, Joshua Baez singled to bring in Madron and give the Chiefs the lead. Ian Petrutz followed with an RBI triple to right, making it 4-2. Peoria's outburst qualified Chiefs starter Darlin Saladin for the win. The right-hander recorded his first win of the season on Friday and his second win in as many starts against Wisconsin. On the other side of the ledger, the Chiefs handed Tyson Hardin his first professional loss.

In the seventh inning, the Chiefs created some cushion. With runners on second and third and one out, a wild pitch followed by an RBI groundout from Ian Petrutz brought in two runs. Later in the inning, a single from Ryan Campos plated another run to make it 7-2.

Wisconsin got a pair of runs back in the top of the eighth on an RBI double from Matt Wood, cutting the deficit to 7-4. Peoria responded in the bottom half, plating their final run on a bases-loaded balk to make it 8-4.

Right-hander Joseph King retired the final three batters in order to secure the win and even the series at two games apiece.

The series continues Saturday at Dozer Park, with right-hander Gerardo Salas slated to take the mound for Peoria. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a rope hat, presented by VFW Peoria Heights #2602.







