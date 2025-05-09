Chiefs Pull Away From Rattlers

May 9, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, IL - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers watched the Peoria Chiefs pull away from a 2-2 tie midway through Friday's to defeat Wisconsin 8-4 game at Dozer Park. Bryce Madron, Peoria's number nine hitter, went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and started three key rallies for the Chiefs to pick up the win.

The teams traded two-out runs in the second inning.

Tayden Hall tripled with two outs in the top of the frame for Wisconsin (13-18). Yhoswar Garcia drove him across the plate with a single for the lead.

In the bottom of the second, Michael Curialle singled and went to second on an error by Garcia in center. Ryan Campos moved Curialle to third base with a fly to right. Wisconsin starter Tyson Hardin struck out the next batter. However, Brayden Jobert singled to center with two outs to score Curialle with the tying run.

In the third, Madron doubled to left-center to start the inning for Peoria (10-20). He moved to third on a grounder and scored the go-ahead run on a single by Joshua Baez.

The Rattlers evened the score in the top of the fifth. Hedbert P é rez doubled to right with Garcia at first. Garcia was running on the play and easily scored the tying run.

However, in the bottom of the fifth, Peoria went back in front. Madron started the rally again with a double. He was moved third again on a double. Baez again drove in the run with a single and the Chiefs were up 3-2. Ian Petrutz followed with a triple to the corner in right. Baez scored ahead of the throw home, which got away. Petrutz tried to score on the play but was out.

The Chiefs added to their lead with three runs in the bottom of the seventh against reliever Yerlin Rodriguez. Madron, once again, started the rally. This time with a one-out single. Rodriguez walked Jon Jon Salazar, and the duo pulled a double steal. Baez drew a walk, but on ball four Rodriguez threw a wild pitch to let Madron score. Petrutz made it 6-2 with an RBI grounder. Ryan Campos tallied the final Peoria run of the inning with a two-out single.

Wisconsin's offense went silent after the double by P é rez was followed by a walk by Jadher Areinamo in the fifth. Peoria pitching retired nine in a row until Blake Burke drew a one-out walk in the eighth. Juan Baez added a two-out double. Then, Matt Wood followed with a two-run double to cut the deficit to 7-4. They would get no closer.

Peoria responded in the bottom of the eighth by loading the bases against Rodriguez with a single, a double, and a one-out walk. Dikember Sanchez was called into the game and had a 2-2 pitch due to Baez. But Baez was called for a balk just before he delivered the pitch to allow one last Peoria run to score.

Burke, who singled in the first inning and walked in the seventh, moved his current hitting streak to seven games. Burke's on-base streak has reached a season-high fourteen games.

Hardin was touched for nine hits over six innings. He allowed four runs - three earned - with no walks and five strikeouts to be charged with the loss.

Game five of the series is Saturday night at Dozer Park. Anthony Flores (0-1, 5.79) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Gerardo Salas (0-3, 8.31) will make the start for the Chiefs. Game time is 7:05pm. The radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM starts at 6:45pm. The game is also available on internet audio, MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live.

R H E

WIS 010 010 020 - 4 8 2

PEO 011 020 31x - 8 13 0

WP: Darlin Saladin (1-1)

LP: Tyson Hardin (2-1)

TIME: 2:35

ATTN: 3,144







