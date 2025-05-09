White Dominates Before Huge Crowd

May 9, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

BELOIT - It was a festive evening at ABC Supply Stadium, and the Sky Carp lived up to exciting atmosphere with an 8-4 win Friday night.

With new member of the ownership group Lance Leipold looking on, the Carp scored five runs in the first inning to take immediate control of the contest.

They would later extend the lead to 8-0 before the Kernels rallied for a pair of runs in both the seventh and the ninth innings.

Sky Carp starter and top prospect Thomas White was simply dominant, shutting out the Kernels on just two hits over five innings while establishing a new season-high with eight strikeouts.

The offense had plenty of contributors. Brock Vradenburg hit a key two-run double in the first inning to extend the lead to 5-0. Fenwick Trimble had three hits including a double, and Colby Shade and Ryan Ignoffo each added a pair of knocks.

A near-sellout crowd that included a large crowd from Poopsie's Reading Program enjoyed a fantastic post-game fireworks show, and plenty of money was raised for Stateline Mental Health with the game-worn jersey auction.

The Carp and the Kernels will meet in game five of their six-game series Saturday at 1:05 p.m. It's Halfway to Halloween day, with everyone encouraged to wear Halloween costumes to the game!

