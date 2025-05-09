Sky Carp Score Five in the First, Best Kernels 8-4
May 9, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
Beloit, WI - Beloit scored five times in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back, knocking off the Kernels in game four of the series 8-4 Friday night.
After scoring 14 runs in the win on Thursday, it didn't take long for the Sky Carp offense to get going on Friday night. In the top of the first inning, a walk, single and hit-by-pitch loaded the bases with no one out. With Ryan Ignoffo at the plate, a pair of runs scored on wild pitches to put the Sky Carp on top 2-0. With still a runner on third, an Ignoffo RBI single stretched the lead to 3-0. After a walk put two runners on, Brock Vradenburg capped off the opening inning with a two-run double to make it 5-0 after one.
Those five runs were more than enough run support for Beloit starter Thomas White. The left-hander did not allow a run across five innings of work with eight strikeouts and just two hits allowed.
In the third, the Sky Carp added to the lead. With two outs in the frame, Colby Shade worked a walk. After he stole second, he attempted to steal third, and on an errant throw down to third base, he came home to score to make it 6-0.
Beloit added two more layers of insurance in the sixth. Shade opened the inning with a single, and two batters later, he scored all the way from first base on an error to make it 7-0. With a runner on, Fenwick Trimble grew the lead to 8-0 two batters later, with an RBI double.
In the seventh, the Kernels tried to spark a comeback. After Kevin Maitan walked to begin the inning, Caden Kendle came to the plate and put Cedar Rapids on the board with a two-run home run to cut the deficit to 8-2.
After position player Kyle Hess tossed a scoreless inning in the bottom of the eighth on the mound, the Kernels continued to rally in the ninth. A Kendle single began the frame. Two batters later, he scored from first on a Jose Salas RBI triple to make it 8-3. With Salas on third, Kaelen Culpepper collected an RBI single to make it 8-4. But that would be the end of the offense in the second straight loss for Cedar Rapids.
The defeat drops the Kernels to 19-11 on the season and to 2-2 in the series with the Sky Carp. Game five of the six-game series is set for Saturday at 1:05 with Ty Langenberg on the mound opposite Jake Brooks.
