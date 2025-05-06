Chaney Dominates, Kernels Soar Past Sky Carp 8-0

May 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit, WI - Chase Chaney did not allow a run across six innings of work, and the Cedar Rapids bullpen took the Kernels the rest of the way in an 8-0 win over Beloit Tuesday night.

After scoring nine times in the win over South Bend on Sunday, the Kernels jumped on the scoreboard first on Tuesday night in Beloit. With two outs in the top of the first, Brandon Winokur singled and moved to second on an error. A batter later, Danny De Andrade drove him home with an RBI base hit to put the Kernels on top 1-0.

And that would be all the run support the Kernels' pitching staff needed. Chase Chaney did not allow a run across six innings of work, striking out six while not issuing a walk en route to his second consecutive quality start and his first Cedar Rapids win. Behind him, Samuel Perez did not allow a run in two innings out of the bullpen, and Jacob Wosinski pitched a perfect ninth to cap off the victory.

With the Kernels' pitching staff locking things down, the offense continued to add on. In the third, Kaelen Culpepper led off the inning with a double. After he moved to third on an error, he scored on a De Andrade RBI groundout to double the lead to 2-0.

Cedar Rapids blew it open in the fifth. Caden Kendle doubled to begin the inning, and after a pair of errors loaded the bases, Winokur plated two with an RBI single. Behind him, another De Andrade RBI groundout, followed by a Khadim Diaw RBI single, lifted the Kernels' edge to 6-0.

In the eighth, two more runs put the game away. Walks by Diaw and Nate Baez put two on for Kevin Maitan, who increased the lead to 7-0 with an RBI double. Behind him, a Misael Urbina sacrifice fly made the tally 8-0, the score that would be the final.

The win, the first Cedar Rapids shutout victory of the season, improves the Kernels to 18-9 and 1-0 to begin the series in Beloit. Game two of the six-game series is set for Wednesday at 11:10 a.m., with Alejandro Hidalgo on the mound for the Kernels opposite Noble Meyer.

