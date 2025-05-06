Beam, Bandits Shutout Lake County in Series-Opener

Eastlake, Ohio - Drew Beam struck out six and allowed just three baserunners over 6.0 innings on Tuesday, as the Quad Cities River Bandits blanked the Lake County Captains 3-0 at Classic Auto Group Park.

The shutout effort, Quad Cities' minor league-leading seventh of the season, also marked Beam's third quality start over his last four outings, where the right-hander has allowed just three earned runs over 23.0 innings with 22 strikeouts and five walks.

While the River Bandits scored two of their night's three runs during a three-error Captain's sixth, Carter Frederick gave Quad Cities a 1-0 lead in the second inning, tagging Lake County starter Jackson Humphries for a 411-foot home run over the left-center fence for his first of the year and his first as a professional.

After Beam's departure, Nate Ackenhausen picked up his season's second hold and extended a scoreless-inning streak to 6.1 innings with a pair of strikeouts and zeros in the seventh and eighth innings. Quad Cities' gloves aided the left-hander in the effort, as Trevor Werner chased down a flyball in foul territory with a tumbling grab in the seventh, while Carter Frederick stole a hit from Colin Knapczyk in the eighth with a full-extension diving catch in shallow right-center field.

A.J. Causey needed little assistance from the defense in the ninth, striking out two of the three Captains he faced in a one-two-three ninth for his second save of the season. The quick showing lowered the right-hander's earned run average to 0.60 (1 ER in 15.0 IP).

Quad Cities returns to Classic Auto Group Park for game two of the six-game series Wednesday and sends Hunter Patteson (2-0, 1.86) out for the start against Lake County's Caden Favors (1-1, 5.65). First pitch is scheduled for 12:05pm ET.

