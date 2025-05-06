Beam, Bandits Shutout Lake County in Series-Opener
May 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Eastlake, Ohio - Drew Beam struck out six and allowed just three baserunners over 6.0 innings on Tuesday, as the Quad Cities River Bandits blanked the Lake County Captains 3-0 at Classic Auto Group Park.
The shutout effort, Quad Cities' minor league-leading seventh of the season, also marked Beam's third quality start over his last four outings, where the right-hander has allowed just three earned runs over 23.0 innings with 22 strikeouts and five walks.
While the River Bandits scored two of their night's three runs during a three-error Captain's sixth, Carter Frederick gave Quad Cities a 1-0 lead in the second inning, tagging Lake County starter Jackson Humphries for a 411-foot home run over the left-center fence for his first of the year and his first as a professional.
After Beam's departure, Nate Ackenhausen picked up his season's second hold and extended a scoreless-inning streak to 6.1 innings with a pair of strikeouts and zeros in the seventh and eighth innings. Quad Cities' gloves aided the left-hander in the effort, as Trevor Werner chased down a flyball in foul territory with a tumbling grab in the seventh, while Carter Frederick stole a hit from Colin Knapczyk in the eighth with a full-extension diving catch in shallow right-center field.
A.J. Causey needed little assistance from the defense in the ninth, striking out two of the three Captains he faced in a one-two-three ninth for his second save of the season. The quick showing lowered the right-hander's earned run average to 0.60 (1 ER in 15.0 IP).
Quad Cities returns to Classic Auto Group Park for game two of the six-game series Wednesday and sends Hunter Patteson (2-0, 1.86) out for the start against Lake County's Caden Favors (1-1, 5.65). First pitch is scheduled for 12:05pm ET.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from May 6, 2025
- Gutierrez Shines in Gem City, Throws Five Scoreless in Loons 3-2 Win - Great Lakes Loons
- Bullpen Struggles Doom Chiefs on Tuesday - Peoria Chiefs
- Rattlers Rally from Five-Run Deficit to Beat Peoria 14-9 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Chaney Dominates, Kernels Soar Past Sky Carp 8-0 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Captains Held to 3 Hits in 3-0 Shutout Defeat to River Bandits - Lake County Captains
- TinCaps Open Trip with Win - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Beam, Bandits Shutout Lake County in Series-Opener - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Loons Edge Dragons 3-2 in Series Opener Tuesday in Dayton - Dayton Dragons
- Sky Carp Drop Opener 8-0 - Beloit Sky Carp
- TinCaps Bury Cubs with Nine-Run First Inning, Win 14-9 - South Bend Cubs
- Sears Speeds Through Lugnuts, 2-0 - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Nuts Deny No-Hitter, Fall 2-0 - Lansing Lugnuts
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 PM) - Dayton Dragons
- South Bend Cubs & Beacon Health Systems Host Cancer Awareness Night on June 7 - South Bend Cubs
- Penn Station to Announce Local Athlete of the Year During May 8 Dragons Game - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.