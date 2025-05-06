TinCaps Open Trip with Win

May 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The TinCaps rose to the occasion in what was billed as the Game of the Night in Minor League Baseball, airing free on MLB.com and the MLB app. Fueled by nine runs in the top of the first inning, Fort Wayne trounced the South Bend Cubs, 14-9. The 'Caps have won seven of their last eight games.

Fort Wayne (16-12) tallied 14 hits, drew nine walks, and got hit by three pitches. The TinCaps took advantage of all the baserunners, going 9-for-20 with runners in scoring position. Everyone in the lineup reached base at least once. Center fielder Nerwilian Cedeño and left fielder Jack Costello both had three-hit games with three RBIs. Designated hitter Sean Barnett (No. 28 Padres prospect) also drove in three on two hits, including a two-run single that opened the scoring.

Meanwhile, Ian Koenig had to wait before ever throwing a pitch but eventually tossed five innings of two-run ball with six strikeouts. Eiker Huizi also shined in relief, throwing 2 1/3 scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

Though South Bend (7-21) scored twice in the bottom of the first, Fort Wayne extended its lead to 13-2 with a four-run fourth. The Cubs rallied some with three runs in the sixth and four in the last of the ninth. But thanks to a run in the road ninth, the 'Caps still kept them out of slam-range.

Midwest League Player of the Month and back-to-back MWL Player of the Week Leo De Vries (No. 1 Padres prospect) finished 1-for-5 with a walk, two RBIs, and two runs scored.

Next Game: Wednesday, May 7 @ South Bend (11:05 a.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Clark Candiotti (No. 26 Padres prospect)

- Cubs Probable Starter: RHP Kohl Franklin (Triple-A rehab)

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

