South Bend Cubs & Beacon Health Systems Host Cancer Awareness Night on June 7

May 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - In conjunction with Beacon Health Systems, the South Bend Cubs are once again hosting Cancer Awareness Night on Saturday, June 7. Like last year, Cubs players will wear special white and purple jerseys that fans can bid on prior to the game and the winning bidder at the end of the auction period will be able to put the name of a cancer survivor or someone who lost their battle with cancer on the back of the jersey.

The Cancer Awareness jerseys auction will run from May 6 until May 25. After the auction closes, the South Bend Cubs will contact the winner of each jersey for additional information. In addition to the jersey, winning bidders will join their player on the field during the National Anthem before the game on June 7.

"We are honored to partner once again with Beacon Heath Systems for this night that means a lot to so many," said South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart. "We all know someone who has been affected by cancer in some way. This night is not just about raising money for research and treatment, but let those who are battling cancer now, know they are not alone as well as remembering those who lost their fight."

Jerseys will begin at $100 each with proceeds going to support patients receiving cancer care at Beacon.

Beacon Cancer Care offers comprehensive cancer care services from diagnosis through treatment, rehabilitation, and ongoing care, and approaches a treatment plan that fits each patient's diagnosis and needs. The American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer has recognized Memorial Hospital of South Bend and Elkhart General Hospital for their patient-first approach and dedication to providing the highest quality cancer care.

Due to jersey space, only last names will be printed on the back of jerseys. The South Bend Cubs will contact each auction winner following closing of the jersey auction for the name they wish to place on the jersey. Jerseys will then be available for pick up after the June 7th game. Additional details on pick up times will be provided to the winners.

