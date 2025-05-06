Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 PM)

May 6, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Tuesday, May 6, 2025 l Game #28

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Great Lakes Loons (13-14) at Dayton Dragons (9-18)

RH Eriq Swan (0-2, 8.18) vs. RH Nestor Lorant (0-0, 5.74)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. This is the first game of a six-game series.

Season Series: Great Lakes 4, Dayton 2 (at Dayton: first meeting of 2025 tonight).

Today's complete Game Notes and Stats packets are attached.

For starting lineups, roster, media guide, and more, go to the Dragons Digital Pressbox at www.daytondragons.com/digitalpressbox

Last Game: Sunday: Dayton 2, Fort Wayne 0. The Dragons avoided the sweep of the six-game series with their fourth shutout victory of the season. Gabriel Aguilera, Joseph Menefee, and Easton Sikorski combined to scatter eight hits as Fort Wayne stranded nine runners and went 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position. Dragons center fielder Carlos Jorge threw out a runner at the plate trying to score from second on a base hit. Offensively, Leo Balcazar led an eight-hit attack, going 3 for 4 with a double, an RBI, and a run scored. Ariel Almonte had two hits.

Road Trip Recap: The Dragons went 1-5 in the series at Fort Wayne, winning the finale on Sunday, 2-0. The Dragons allowed a total of four runs in the final three games of the series (losses of 2-1 and 2-0 before the 2-0 win on Sunday). In the first three games of the series, Fort Wayne scored 28 runs (at least 8 in each of the three games). The Dragons scored 15 runs in the first three games of the series but only three runs over the final three games. The Dragons batted .187 in the series with four extra base hits (one home run), and just two stolen bases. The team ERA was 5.04.

John Michael Faile over his last 16 games is batting .328 (20 for 61) with three home runs, four doubles, and 10 RBI.

The Dragons have three starting pitchers with ERA's under 3.00. leads at Luke Hayden at 1.89, with Adam Serwinowski at 2.18, and Jose Montero at 2.95.

Dayton reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just one earned run in 16 innings, an ERA of 0.56.

In the Dragons nine wins, they have allowed an average of 1.2 runs per game (11 runs). In eight of the nine wins, the opponent has scored two runs or less including four shutouts. Most runs scored by the opponent in a Dayton win this season is four. In the 18 losses, the Dragons have allowed 6.9 runs per game (125 runs). Opponents have scored at least seven runs in 12 of the 18 Dayton losses.

The Dragons are 6-6 at home; 3-12 on the road.

Roster Changes: Infielder Trey Faltine has been transferred to Dayton from Daytona. Over the weekend, the Dragons added pitcher Connor Phillips to the roster on an MiLB injury rehab assignment. Pitcher Nick Sando has been transferred to Daytona.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Wednesday, May 7 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes RH Patrick Copen (1-1, 3.20) at Dayton RH Jose Montero (2-1, 2.95)

Thursday, May 8 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes LH Wyatt Crowell (0-2, 8.68) at Dayton RH Luke Hayden (1-0, 1.89)

Friday, May 9 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes RH Brooks Auger (2-2, 4.44) at Dayton RH Brian Edgington (0-1, 3.54)

*Saturday, May 10 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes LH Luke Fox (0-2, 5.40) at Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (0-2, 2.18)

*Sunday, May 11 (1:05 pm): Great Lakes RH Eriq Swan at Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-2, 5.66)

*Game will be televised on Dayton's CW (26)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule

Midwest League Stories from May 6, 2025

