Copen K's 7, Vetrano Homers and Sirota Has Three-Hit Loons Debut, Great Lakes Win 3-1

May 13, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (18-16) scored three runs on eight hits and kept the Lake County Captains (18-16) 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position. The Loons took the series opener 3-1 on a 69-degree cloudy Tuesday morning School Kids Day game at Dow Diamond.

- Mike Sirota arrived from California last night and was inserted into the leadoff spot in Michigan this morning. The 21-year-old reached all four times in his Loons debut. He singled first pitch swinging in the first inning. Sirota doubled off the right field fence in the fifth and singled and scored in the seventh.

- Lake County grabbed the first run in the third inning. Christian Knapczyk knocked a solo blast to right field. Loons' starter Patrick Copen retired the next eight. The right-hander struck out seven and became the first Great Lakes starter to go seven innings in 2025.

- The Loons took the lead in the fourth. Zyhir Hope walked to begin the inning. With two outs, Joe Vetrano stepped up and sent out his third homer of the year, third facing a left-handed pitcher. The Dodgers' 2023 5th Round Pick put it 355 feet and 105 mph.

- The third run came off a Logan Wagner sacrifice fly in the seventh. The Dodgers No. 24 prospect has the third most total bases with runners in scoring position.

- Great Lakes was great defensively. Nick Biddison caught a line drive at third base and threw it to first for a double play in the sixth and to end the game. A 4-6-3 double play finished the seventh, induced by Carson Hobbs to escape a bases-loaded jam inherited by him.

- Josue De Paula amassed his 11th straight multi-hit game of the season. He singled in the fifth and seventh.

Joe Vetrano had a second straight three-hit game. The 23-year-old has had four 3+ hit games this season.

The Loons and Captains start the first of four straight days with a night game. Tomorrow, Wednesday, May 14th, will see a first pitch time of 6:05 pm. Wednesday is a Paws n Claws Day with half-off White Claws and all dogs invited.

