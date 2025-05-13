Carp Offense Explodes in 17-3 Victory

May 13, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - The Sky Carp got their six-game series with the Timber Rattlers off to a banner start Tuesday night as they defeated Wisconsin 17-3.

The Timber Rattlers scored a run in the first and two more in the second before the Carp turned it on, scoring the game's final 12 runs for their fourth win in their last five games.

Finishing with a season-best 17 hits along with 13 walks draw, the Carp were on base all evening long. The team got on the board with a run in the third, then tied the score with a pair of runs in the fourth.

From then on, it was all Carp, all the time. The visitors plated four runs in the fifth to go in front, then scored five more in the sixth and five in the ninth.

Colby Shade was the hitting star, going 4-for-4 with a pair of walks and a stolen base. Payton Green, Garret Forrester, Michael Snyder and Emaarion Boyd each finished with a pair of hits, with Snyder collecting a three-run homer and six RBI's.

Emmett Olson allowed the three early runs before settling in for a four-inning stint. Xavier Meachem, Justin Storm and Will Kempner were nearly flawless, allowing just one hit over the final five innings of work.

The Carp will take on the Timber Rattlers in game two of the series Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. The team will return home to face Quad Cities, with the first game starting at 6:05 p.m. on Tuesday, May 20.

