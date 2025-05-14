Dragons' Late Rally Stuns Bandits in Extras

May 14, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits took a five-run lead into the eighth Tuesday, but fell victim to a late-game Dragons surge, as they lost to Dayton 11-9 in 12 innings at Modern Woodmen Park.

The game marked just the third this season where Quad Cities scored the game's first run in a loss. Trevor Werner helped the Bandits strike first with a two-out RBI-single off Dragons' starter Jose Montero in second, but a solo shot from Dragons' catcher Connor Burns quickly tied the game in the third.

One inning later, Bryan Gonzalez delivered with two outs and put Quad Cities back in front with an RBI-single, the final blemish on the evening for Montero, who worked his fourth 5.0-inning start of the season.

River Bandits' starter Hunter Patteson allowed just the one run over 5.2 innings and came an out shy of his summer's fifth quality start while departing in line for the win.

Carson Roccaforte helped insure Quad Cities' advantage in the bottom of the sixth, putting his club up 4-1 after launching a two-run homer- his team-leading fourth of the season- against Brody Jessee. A Canyon Brown sacrifice-fly and a Daniel Vazquez RBI-single in the seventh made it 6-1.

After Tommy Molsky helped Patteson complete the sixth and tossed a scoreless seventh, Dayton's bats came to life against Andrew Morones in a three-run eighth. Yerlin Confidan's RBI-triple, John Michael Faile's RBI-groundout, and Ariel Almonte's RBI-double shrunk the Bandits' lead to 6-4.

Juan Martinez ended Dayton's rally in the eighth and picked up the first two outs in the bottom of the ninth. But with help from an error and a wild pitch, Faile's two-run RBI-single tied the game at 6-6 and charged Martinez with his first blown save of the season.

After Vazquez's RBI-poke in the seventh, Quad Cities' bats went cold against Joseph Menefee in the eighth and Easton Sikorski in the ninth, with the latter stranding the winning run on base to force the game to extras.

Both teams scored just their placed run in the 10th, with Dayton scoring Faile on a Mauricio Veliz wild pitch in the top half and Callan Moss scoring Quad Cities' on an RBI single- his third hit of the game- in the bottom half.

Burns' RBI-single and Leo Balcazar's sacrifice-fly looked to give Dayton the lead for good in the 11th, but after an error gifted the Bandits a run in the bottom half of the frame, Erick Torres tagged Sikorski for just his second earned run of the year and tied the game 9-9 with a two-out, game-tying home run over the left-field wall, his first of the season.

After Veliz got the first out in the top of the 12th, Dayton struck for some late-game pop of its own, as Carlos Jorge blasted a two-run shot to put the Dragons up 11-9 for a lead they would never relinquish.

Jimmy Romano made quick work of the Bandits in the bottom half, locking up the game and his first save one-two-three.

Sikorski (2-1) earned the win with a season-high six strikeouts over 3.0 innings out of the Dragons' bullpen, while Veliz (2-1) was saddled with the loss, allowing five runs (two earned) over 3.0 innings of his own.

Quad Cities returns to Modern Woodmen Park for game two of the series Wednesday and sends Logan Martin (3-2, 3.14) to the mound opposite Dayton's Nestor Lorant (0-1, 5.95). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







Midwest League Stories from May 14, 2025

