Paige Powers Chiefs to Extra-Inning Win, 7-6

May 14, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - Less than 24 hours after scoring their largest comeback win of the season, the Chiefs claimed another thriller Wednesday, knocking off Cedar Rapids 7-6 in 11 innings on the strength of a two-run homer from Trey Paige.

After Benjamin Arias wiggled out of a jam in the bottom of the 10th, Paige wasted no time. The third baseman ambushed the first pitch from Jacob Wosinski for a go-ahead blast that gave the Chiefs the lead for good. The home run was the first High-A blast for Paige, who is 8-for-13 over his last three games and is hitting .419 in the month of May.

The Kernels made one final push in the home half of the 11th. With Khadim Daiw starting at second as the ghost runner, a groundout moved him to third, and a sac fly by Kevin Maitan cut the lead to 7-6. After a walk to Juan Salas, Misael Urbina came to the plate as the winning run, but Arias punched his ticket to end it.

A day after tallying 18 hits, the Chiefs jumped on Cedar Rapids early, sending eight batters to the plate in a four-run first inning. Johnfrank Salazar opened the scoring with an RBI single, followed by a bases-loaded walk to Ryan Campos to make it 2-0. Miguel Villarroel added a groundout to bring in another run, and a double steal capped the inning at 4-0.

Kernels starter Tanner Hall settled in after a wobbly first inning to keep his club in the contest. The Kernels scratched runs in the fourth and fifth innings to make it a 4-2 game.

In the top of the sixth, the Chiefs appeared poised to take back momentum when Ian Petrutz drove in Jon Jon Gazdar to push the lead to 5-2.

Chiefs starter Hancel Rincon went back to the mound for the bottom of the sixth inning, marking the third consecutive start in which he worked into the sixth. However, a ringing two-run homer from Danny De Andrade brought the Kernels within a run, 5-4. Rincon exited after 5 1/3 innings, still in line for the win.

After Michael Watson cruised through the seventh, the Kernels found a little bit of luck in the eighth inning. With men on the corners and two outs, Nate Baez, who entered play hitting .529 against the Chiefs, floated a broken-bat single into left off of Angel Gonzalez to tie the game and ultimately send the contest to extras.

All told, the Peoria bullpen was sharp again Wednesday. The quartet of Watson, Gonzalez, D.J. Carpenter and Arias allowed just one run over 5 2/3 innings. Arias ended up earning the win and lowering his season ERA to 2.87.

The Chiefs will go for their fifth win in their last six tries on Thursday. Chiefs right-hander Darlin Saladin is slated to start game three of the series. First pitch is on tap for 6:35 p.m.







