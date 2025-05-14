'Caps Post Second Straight Shutout, 7-0

May 14, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, IN - The more things change, the more they stay the same. In a contest that saw several parallels to the first game of their series, the West Michigan Whitecaps pulled off a second straight shutout in their 7-0 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Wednesday night at Parkview Field.

With the victory, the Whitecaps continue to sit three games in front of the Lansing Lugnuts for first place in the Midwest League Eastern Division. The performance gives the 'Caps back-to-back shutouts on the road for the first time since May of 2022 - also at Parkview Field against Fort Wayne.

Like the Tuesday contest, Wednesday's game began with a lengthy rain delay lasting one hour. Moreover, there was a maintenance delay prior to the third inning that lasted more than 20 minutes. The ballgame also saw West Michigan pitchers limit the TinCaps to just three hits - all singles - for the second straight night. The contest also saw infielder Izaac Pacheco collect a run-scoring triple and second in as many days.

The Whitecaps struck early and often on Wednesday. After waiting out a one-hour rain delay, outfielder Max Clark made up for lost time when the Detroit Tigers top prospect launched a solo home run, his third homer of the season, in the first inning to give West Michigan a 1-0 lead. The 'Caps mounted a two-out rally later in the frame after walks to Andrew Jenkins and Brett Callahan, with a double from Izaac Pacheco in between to load the bases. Luke Gold followed with one of his biggest swings of the season - a three-run double to clear the bases, end the evening of TinCaps starting pitcher Clark Candiotti, and give the Whitecaps a 4-0 lead. The score remained the same until the fifth, when Brett Callahan plated an insurance run with an RBI-single to extend the 'Caps lead to 5-0. Pacheco drove in the final two runs, highlighted by his ninth-inning triple to end the scoring in the contest.

The Whitecaps improve to 23-12 while the TinCaps fall to 19-16. Starting pitcher Rayner Castillo (1-2) gets his first West Michigan win and becomes the second Whitecaps starting pitcher to earn a victory this season, joining lefty Joe Miller. Fort Wayne righty Clark Candiotti (1-2) failed to finish the first inning, giving up four runs in taking his second loss of the year. The Whitecaps pitching staff consisting of Castillo, and relievers Colin Fields, Micah Ashman, and Trevin Michael combined to retire the last 15 batters they faced to end the ballgame.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps move this series to Thursday, with game three of our six-game series beginning at 7:05 pm. Lefty Joe Miller gets the start for West Michigan against the TinCaps Jose Reyes. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.







