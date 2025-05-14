Noble Activated from 7-Day IL
May 14, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster move effective today. RHP Jack Noble has been activated off the 7-day IL and is active immediately. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with 10 on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids plays game two of its six-game series against Peoria today at 12:05.
