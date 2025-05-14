Noble Activated from 7-Day IL

May 14, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster move effective today. RHP Jack Noble has been activated off the 7-day IL and is active immediately. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with 10 on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids plays game two of its six-game series against Peoria today at 12:05.







Midwest League Stories from May 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.