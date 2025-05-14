River Bandits Score 5 Runs in 9th Inning to Top Dragons 7-6

May 14, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Davenport, Iowa-The Quad Cities River Bandits erased a 6-2 deficit with five runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to defeat the Dayton Dragons 7-6 on Wednesday night.

The comeback by Quad Cities resembled the Dayton come-from-behind effort on Tuesday night when the Dragons trailed by four runs in the eighth inning before rallying to win.

Game Summary:

The Dragons scored three runs in the top of the first inning to take an early lead, getting a run-scoring triple from Yerlin Confidan and an RBI single by Victor Acosta in the inning. The Dragons added another run in the second on Confidan's run-scoring single to jump ahead 4-0.

Quad Cities cut the Dragons lead to 4-2 with single runs in the second and fourth innings, but the Dragons rebuilt their lead over the middle innings. In the fifth, Johnny Ascanio came through with a two-out single to drive in Carlos Jorge from third base to make it 5-2, and in the sixth, John Michael Faile delivered a hit to center field to bring in Myles Smith from third to give the Dragons a 6-2 lead.

The Dayton bullpen had an excellent four-inning scoreless stretch, beginning when Trey Braithwaite entered the game to start the fifth inning. Braithwaite worked two innings, striking out six and allowing just one hit. Graham Osman replaced Braithwaite to start the seventh inning and retired the first five batters he faced, working scoreless frames over the first two innings of his outing.

Osman returned to the mound in the ninth holding a 6-2 lead. The inning began when Dayton right fielder Ariel Almonte dropped a fly ball for an error, and the next three Quad Cities batters delivered hits to bring in three runs, pulling the River Bandits to within a run at 6-5 with the tying run at first base and no one out. Osman got a strikeout for the first out of the inning, the last batter he faced before reaching his pitch limit. Dylan Simmons replaced Osman with the tying run at first and one out. Simmons allowed an infield single and then issued a walk to load the bases before Omar Hernandez followed with a base hit to left field that brought in two runs and gave Quad Cities a 7-6 win.

The Dragons finished the night with 10 hits. Leo Balcazar led the way, going 4 for 5 with two runs scored. Confidan had two hits including a triple and drove in two runs. Ascanio also had two RBI for the Dragons with a hit and a sacrifice fly.

Up Next: The Dragons (12-23) play the third game of the six-game series in Davenport against Quad Cities (22-12) on Thursday night at 7:30 pm (EDT). Luke Hayden (1-0, 1.88) will start for Dayton.

The next home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, May 27 against the West Michigan Whitecaps at 7:05 pm. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from May 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.