Peoria Outlasts Cedar Rapids 7-6 in 11 Innings

May 14, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids, IA - Home runs by Gabriel Gonzalez and Danny De Andrade were not enough to complete the comeback as Peoria takes game two of the series over Cedar Rapids 7-6 in 11 innings Wednesday afternoon.

After scoring 13 runs on Tuesday night, the Chiefs got right to work in the top of the first inning on Wednesday. Jon Jon Grazdar and Ian Petrutz singled to lead off the inning, then moved up on a Won-Bin Cho sacrifice bunt. Johnfrank Salazar muscled a single into right to bring home Gazdar and take a 1-0 lead. Ryan Campos was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Brayden Jobert, who walked to drive in Petrutz and make it 2-0 Peoria. Miguel Villarroel drove in one more with a fielder's choice RBI to up the lead to 3-0. One batter later, Campos scored on a double steal to up the Chiefs' edge to 4-0.

That would stay the score until the bottom of the fourth inning when Gabriel Gonzalez lifted a solo home run to left field to make it 4-1.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Kernels got one more. Jose Salas worked a one-out walk, then Misael Urbina roped a double into left field to score Salas from first and make it 4-2.

In the top of the sixth inning, Peoria got one back. Gazdar hit a two-out double, then scored one batter later on a Petrutz RBI single to make it 5-2 Chiefs.

In the home half of the sixth, Cedar Rapids got within one. Gonzalez led off the inning with a walk, then, one batter later, Danny De Andrade lasered a two-run home run to left field and cut the lead to 5-4.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Kernels tied the game. Brandon Winokur worked a walk to lead off the inning, then stole second to move into scoring position. With two outs, Nate Baez lined a broken bat single into left to score Winokur and even the game at 5-5.

That stayed the score through nine innings, and the game went into extras.

After a scoreless tenth, the Chiefs again got back in front. To lead off the eleventh inning, Trey Paige crushed a two-run homer to right to make it 7-5 Peoria.

In the last of the eleventh, the Kernels scored on a Kevin Maitan sacrifice fly to make it 7-6, but that would be the final.

The loss drops the Kernels to 20-14 on the season and 0-2 in the series against the Chiefs. Game three of the series is set for Thursday at 6:35 with Jose Olivares on the mound opposite Darlin Saladin.







