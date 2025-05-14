Chiefs Stun Kernels Behind Eight-Run Eighth

May 14, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - In a game that featured 23 runs and 31 hits, the Peoria Chiefs opened their six-game series in Cedar Rapids with a wild 13-10 win, powered by an explosive eight-run eighth inning.

Trailing 9-5 entering the eighth, Peoria sent 13 batters to the plate and erupted for eight runs. With runners on the corners and one out, the Chiefs strung together five straight hits, four consecutive RBI singles from Trey Paige, Jon Jon Gazdar, Ian Petrutz, and Joshua Baez, to tie the game at nine. Won-Bin Cho followed with a two-run double to give Peoria an 11-9 lead. RBI singles from Brayden Jobert and Michael Curialle added two more to make it 13-9.

The 18-hit effort marked Peoria's highest total since June 8, 2023. All nine Chiefs batters recorded an RBI in the contest. Four players collected three hits in the game, including Paige, who has logged three hits in consecutive games.

Cedar Rapids got one back in the bottom of the eighth on a solo home run by Brandon Winokur, but right-hander Joseph King recorded the final six outs to lock down the win.

The game went back and forth early. The Kernels jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second on RBI hits from Juan Salas and Misael Urbina. Miguel Villarroel answered with a solo homer on the first pitch of the third, but Cedar Rapids quickly responded with another run to make it 3-1.

Joshua Baez tripled in the fourth and scored on a groundout to make it 3-2, but the Kernels tacked on two more with a solo shot from Salas, a triple by Urbina, and an RBI double from Kaelen Culpepper to extend their lead to 5-2.

Peoria chipped away in the fifth after loading the bases with no outs. A wild pitch and a fielder's choice RBI by Baez brought in two runs, cutting it to 5-4. That ended the night for Cedar Rapids starter Alejandro Hidalgo, who allowed four earned runs on seven hits and struck out four.

The Kernels answered with a big bottom of the fifth. After a walk and a single, a fielding error on Jaime Ferrer's grounder allowed a run to score. Salas then crushed his second homer of the night,a three-run shot to right, to make it 9-4.

Curialle added an RBI single in the sixth to bring it to 9-5 before the game-turning rally in the eighth.

The series continues Wednesday with a quick turnaround. Chiefs right-hander Hancel Rincon is scheduled to start. First pitch is set for 12:05 p.m.







Midwest League Stories from May 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.